Kings keep slim playoff hopes alive with win vs. Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The odds are stacked against the Los Angeles Kings making the playoffs but Jarome Iginla is not ready to fold his hand yet.

Iginla scored the 625th goal of his 20-year career and goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 35 shots for the shutout as the Kings kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Friday night.

"We're not going to give up," said Iginla, 39. "We have to make sure we do our part. Nobody is quitting. There's not even a lot of talk about what the odds are. It's just about getting home and winning the next game."

Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Kings (37-33-7), who trail Nashville by eight points for the final wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference. Each team has five games remaining.

"In one week things can happen," said Iginla. "Teams can go cold in a week, it happens. We just have to focus on ourselves and make sure we get hot for this week."

Iginla tipped a shot from Alec Martinez past Canuck goaltender Ryan Miller during a power play at 12:48 of the second period to give the Kings a 1-0 lead.

That goal tied him with Joe Sakic for 15th all time. It also was the 101st game-winning goal of his career.

"To be able to tie Joe Sakic, that one is definitely very special to me," said Iginla. "I got to play with him at the Olympics, play with him at the World Cup.

"He's a guy I looked up to growing up and got to be on his line and watch him do his thing. I've been very blessed. It's awesome to get there."

Iginla has scored six goals in the 14 games he has played for the Kings since coming to L.A. in a trade from Colorado at the trade deadline. He had eight goals in 61 games for the Avalanche.

Quick said Iginla has played a major role in keeping the Kings in the playoff hunt.

"Since he's got here, he's had an impact on every game," said Quick. "You look at what he's done over his career, some of the milestones he's hit. It's pretty special to see."

Quick, who missed 59 games this season with a groin injury, recorded his second shutout of the season and 44th of his career.

Head coach Darryl Sutter was impressed with Quick's performance.

"When you have two teams that don't score much you need your goalie to make a big save somewhere in there," said Sutter. "Early in the game they probably had some good chances and he covered lots around the net."

The Canucks pressed the Kings early, and Quick kept his team in the game. He got a pad on a shot from Brock Boeser during a first-period power play, then stopped Bo Horvat's rebound attempt with just 2:39 left in the period.

Coupled with their 4-1 over Calgary Wednesday night, the Kings won consecutive games in regulation time for the first time since Feb. 1.

The Canucks (30-38-9) have just two wins in their last 12 games (2-8-2) and have been eliminated from the playoff race. It was the 10th game this season Vancouver was shut out.

Miller said the Canucks continue to play hard.

"We haven't reached any of our goals," said Miller, who stopped 24 shots. "You're down about it but that's where you have to be a professional and show up and compete."

Daniel Sedin said the Canucks played better against the Kings than they did in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday.

"Quick was really good tonight," said Sedin. "We've got to put some (pucks) in the back of the net to win these kind of games.

"Our mistakes were down compared to the last game and that's a good sign. We're still maybe making a few too many. We've got to cut those down."

NOTES: LW Griffen Molino, who was signed to a two-year deal by the Canucks Tuesday after attending Western Michigan, played his first game. ... RW Loui Eriksson missed his 12th game with a knee injury. ... D Troy Stecher, out one game with a shoulder injury, returned to the lineup. ... C Joseph Labate has been sent to Utica of the AHL. ... C Jayson Megna and D Philip Larsen were scratches. ... Vancouver hosts San Jose on Sunday. ... Brothers C Drew Shore of the Canucks and C Nick Shore of the Kings faced each other for the first time in a NHL game. ... RW Jarome Iginla played in his 1,549th game, leaving him 12th all-time. ... The game was 5:59 old before L.A. managed a shot on goal. ... C Nic Dowd, LW Andy Andreoff, C Jordan Nolan and D Kevin Gravel were scratches. ... The Kings open a four-game homestand Sunday against Arizona.