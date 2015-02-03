Preview: Kings at Capitals

Fresh off making their second trip to the White House in three years, the Los Angeles Kings look to get back on track and cool off the red-hot Alex Ovechkin when they visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Los Angeles has dropped eight of 10 (2-4-4) to reside on the outside of the playoff race and opened its five-game road trip with a 3-1 setback to Boston on Saturday. “We look at the standings every day,” captain Dustin Brown said. “If you’re not, then I don’t know what’s wrong with you.”

Washington also is struggling, falling to 1-4-2 in its last seven with a 4-3 loss to St. Louis on Sunday afternoon. Ovechkin certainly isn’t to blame, as he scored twice versus the Blues and has recorded nine goals in seven games to increase his total to an NHL high-tying 31. The captain, who was named the NHL’s First Star of the Month for January, became the fifth player in league history to begin a career with 10 consecutive 30-goal seasons - joining Hall-of-Famers Mike Gartner, Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy and Jari Kurri.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE KINGS (21-16-12): While the team enjoyed its trip to visit President Barack Obama, it will need to play better on the road if a playoff berth is in the cards this season. “I know I haven’t played the best hockey out on the road,” said All-Star Anze Kopitar, who has scored two goals and set up five others while compiling a minus-12 rating in 18 games on the road as opposed to nine tallies, 22 assists and a plus-6 mark at Staples Center. “I’ve got to make sure that I get ready for it and raise my level of play.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (25-15-10): Nicklas Backstrom set up a pair of goals versus the Blues and has collected two tallies and 10 assists in his last 10 games. Braden Holtby was given a rare day off on Sunday but is expected to face the Kings for the first time in his career. Ovechkin had no trouble competing against Los Angeles, collecting two goals and an assist in the last meeting - a 5-4 shootout loss on March 25.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles has won seven straight meetings with Washington, with G Jonathan Quick recording a 4-0-0 record and 2.41 goals-against average.

2. The Capitals own the league’s worst record when yielding the game’s first goal (1-14-6).

3. Kings C Jeff Carter has scored just two goals and set up five others on the road this season, as opposed to 12 tallies and 17 assists at home.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Kings 2