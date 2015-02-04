Brouwer scores pair, Capitals shut out Kings

WASHINGTON -- If watching the Los Angeles Kings being honored at the White House for their 2013-14 Stanley Cup title wasn’t enough to grab the attention of the Washington Capitals, head coach Barry Trotz thought he would remind his players of who they were facing Tuesday night at the Verizon Center.

“I said to our guys, ‘This is a championship team and there is a lot of character in that room and we’re going to have to play our best game tonight to have some success,'” Trotz said. “And I think we played pretty close to our best game.”

Right winger Troy Brouwer scored a pair of goals in his 500th NHL game and goaltender Braden Holtby stopped all 27 shots he faced for his sixth shutout of the season as the Capitals rolled to a 4-0 win over the struggling Kings.

The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Capitals (26-15-10) and moved them past the Boston Bruins and into seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with 62 points.

The loss was the Kings’ sixth in seven games (1-4-2) and dropped them to 21-17-12, three points behind the eighth-place Vancouver Canucks in their attempt to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs and defend their 2014 championship.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Capitals

The last NHL team to win the Stanley Cup and miss the playoffs the following year was the 2006-07 Carolina Hurricanes.

“We’re not the same team,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said.

Asked in what way, Sutter said, “the personnel.”

The Capitals opened a 2-0 lead on goals by Brouwer in the first and second periods then turned the game into a rout when centers Nicklas Backstrom and Eric Fehr also scored 59 seconds apart in the third period.

That was plenty of support for Braden Holtby, who is now tied with Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Marc-Andre Fleury for the most shutouts in the NHL. Holtby (23-10-9) has not allowed a goal in regulation since a 4-3 loss in Columbus on Jan. 27. His shutout streak in regulation is at 194 minutes, 40 seconds.

“He gives us a lot of confidence every night,” said Fehr, whose goal was his 16th of the season. “He’s been there every game for us. He’s not allowing a lot of rebounds and he’s stopping just about everything.”

Playing on a line with rookie center Evgeny Kuznetsov and rookie left winger Andre Burakosky, Brouwer netted his 14th and 15th goals of the season in the first and second periods.

Kuznetsov found Brouwer in the slot with 2:49 remaining in the opening period and the burly winger ripped a shot inside the right post.

With 3:24 remaining in the second period, Brouwer parked himself in the slot and redirected a power-play point shot by defenseman Mike Green for his second goal of the game and his seventh goal of the season on the power play.

“It’s going to be a memorable game for me,” Brouwer said. “To be able to have a good win against the defending Stanley Cup champions to be able to take control from the beginning and take it right to the end. I thought we played a real complete game. Smiles all around.”

The same could not be said in the visiting locker room, where doubt is beginning to replace last year’s resilience.

“We need to get better,” Kings captain Dustin Brown said. “There’s plenty of time to do what we need to do but right now it’s in our hands. We still have time to control our destiny. We can’t let it drag on to the point where you have to rely on other teams winning and losing games.”

NOTES: Making their only visit of the season to Washington, the Kings visited the White House on Monday, where they met President Barack Obama and were honored for winning the 2014 Stanley Cup. .. The Kings entered the game with points in nine straight games against the Capitals (7-0-2) since April 4, 1998. ... The Capitals return to action Thursday night when they visit the Ottawa Senators. The Kings continue their five-game road trip Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla., against the Panthers, followed by stops in Tampa and Columbus.