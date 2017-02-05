Capitals blank Kings to maintain home success

WASHINGTON -- The Los Angeles Kings came into Sunday's game playing some of their best hockey of the season, using suffocating defense and great goaltending to put together a five-game winning streak.

The Washington Capitals made them look like cellar dwellers.

Washington put on an offensive clinic against one of the league's better defenses, making things look easy in a 5-0 rout of the Kings on Sunday to extend its home winning streak to nine games.

"We've been really good at being ready to go out of the gate and trying to play fast and get everybody involved," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "We had some good snipe today. We had some good chances. We had some really good looks at their goaltender."

The Capitals have scored four or more goals in 14 of their last 19 games and improved to 23-0-1 this season when reaching four goals. With an abundance of open space, odd-man rushes and near-misses, Washington could have easily scored more against a Kings defense that looked completely lost.

"Honestly, it was not a good effort for us," Los Angeles defenseman Jake Muzzin said. "A team with that firepower, we have to control the puck better and we didn't do a good job tonight. They can score. When you don't manage the puck well and give them opportunities to score, they're going to score."

Philipp Grubauer was impressive between the pipes, stopping 38 shots to pick up his 10th victory of the season and third shutout of the campaign. He wasn't challenged often, but made a nice 1-on-1 stop against Marion Gaborik in the second period to keep the Kings off the board.

"I knew they were putting the puck on the net," Grubauer said. "They can do some damage, but the boys did a good job of keeping them away from me."

Showing the depth of its offense, Lars Eller, Marcus Johansson, Brett Connolly, T.J. Oshie and Justin Williams all lit the lamp for Washington, which now has an NHL-best 78 points. Kings netminder Peter Budaj, who entered the game coming off back-to-back shutouts, often was helpless to stop the great scoring opportunities Washington registered and finished with just 11 saves.

The capper to Budaj's bad day came in the second period, when Oshie rifled a perfect shot right over Budaj's shoulder that shattered the goalie's water bottle and gave Washington a 4-0 advantage. He was replaced by Jeff Zatkoff to start the third.

The Capitals got on the board first and did it quickly, as Connolly fed Eller with a perfect pass in front of the net. Eller had so much time, he was able to gather the puck and deke a shot before firing past Budaj to give Washington a 1-0 lead just 3:16 into the contest.

The Capitals have scored first 38 times this season and are now 30-4-4 when doing so, the top mark in the NHL.

Washington got another easy tally later in the first period, as Evgeny Kuznetsov found Johansson wide open in front of the net. The Capitals center did not miss, beating Budaj to the far post to make it 2-0 and signaling the rout was on.

"They do that a lot. They pretty much dominate everybody in the first period," Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. "You don't want to get in an all-star game with them. We're not in that class."

The Capitals honored Alexander Ovechkin before the game for reaching the 1,000-point milestone last month, and the veteran winger got in on the fun with a second-period assist to raise his career total to 1,014.

"You're never going to win all the games like that, but I think we managed the game real well," Ovechkin said.

This is the ninth straight year the Capitals have hosted a game on Super Bowl Sunday, and they are now 17-8-2 all-time when playing before the Super Bowl.

NOTES: The Capitals re-assigned F Jakub Vrana to Hershey of the AHL. It was a brief stint with the big club for Vrana, who was called up Feb. 3 and did not play. ... Darryl Sutter has now coached 396 games for the Kings, tied for second place on the team's all-time games coached list. Andy Murray is first with 480 games behind the bench. ... D Taylor Chorney was Washington's scratch. Los Angeles scratched D Paul LaDue and F Andy Andreoff. ... The Kings continue their four-game road trip Tuesday at Tampa Bay. The Capitals play game two of their four-game homestand Tuesday versus Carolina.