Preview: Kings at Coyotes

The Phoenix Coyotes attempt to avenge their most recent loss without one of their top goal-scorers when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Phoenix had its seven-game point streak snapped with a 7-4 setback at Los Angeles on Thursday, their first regulation defeat since Oct. 8 at the New York Islanders. The Coyotes rebounded with a triumph over Edmonton on Saturday that kicked off their three-game homestand but featured a charging infraction by Martin Hanzal that earned the center a two-game suspension.

Hanzal, who received a minor penalty on the play, is tied with Radim Vrbata and Mike Ribeiro for the team lead with five goals. He scored twice against the Kings on Thursday but was outdone by Dwight King, who registered his first career hat trick to help lead Los Angeles to victory after the club squandered a 4-0 lead. The Kings followed that win with a 2-1 shootout triumph over Edmonton on Sunday that concluded their 3-1-0 homestand.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-4-0): Left wing Kyle Clifford avoided a suspension Monday as he received only a fine for kneeing Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in Sunday’s win. Anze Kopitar will be glad to see the Coyotes, as he ended his lengthy goal-scoring drought in Thursday’s win. The Slovenian had gone 27 regular-season games without a tally and also produced the first goal by a Kings center this season.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (7-3-2): With Hanzal unavailable, Phoenix recalled right wing Jordan Szwarz from Portland of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old, who was a fourth-round pick in 2009, has yet to make his NHL debut. The Coyotes also made roster moves on Sunday, recalling center Andy Miele from the Pirates and sending down Brandon Yip, who was scoreless in two games with Phoenix.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes G Mike Smith was pulled Thursday after allowing four goals on 15 shots.

2. Los Angeles is 4-0 in shootouts this season, with G Jonathan Quick stopping 10 of the 11 attempts he’s faced.

3. The Kings begin another four-game homestand Wednesday against San Jose.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Kings 3