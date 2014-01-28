Preview: Kings at Coyotes

The Los Angeles Kings look to build off their first victory in six games when they visit the Phoenix Coyotes on Tuesday. The Kings registered only 15 goals over the last nine contests, but came up with a big effort in the 1-0 victory at San Jose on Monday to give them a little more cushion in the Western Conference playoff chase. While Los Angeles sits in sixth place, the Coyotes are in ninth and have yielded 15 goals over the last four outings - managing only one victory.

Anze Kopitar notched the winning goal Monday and leads the team in scoring while the Kings are the league’s best in goals against (2.02). United States Olympic goalie Jonathan Quick has allowed only 17 goals in 11 games since returning from a groin injury for Los Angeles after earning his third shutout of the season Monday. Fifteen goals were scored as the teams split a pair of games in October.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE KINGS (30-18-6): Los Angeles continues to struggle on the offense end, standing 26th in the league in scoring, but Kopitar has been a consistent force with 15 goals and 42 points. Mike Richards (35 points) and Jeff Carter (34) are the only other players who have topped 30 points although defensemen Drew Doughty and Slava Voynov have shown the ability to provide offense. Physical blue-liner Matt Greene returned to the lineup against San Jose after missing six contests with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (24-18-10): Antoine Vermette recorded his second hat trick of the season in a 5-4 overtime loss at Vancouver on Sunday and tops the team with 18 goals. Leading scorer Mike Ribeiro (37 points) is one goal away from 200 for his career and captain Shane Doan needs one assist for 500 as the Coyotes boast seven players with at least 30 points. Goalie Mike Smith, who was named to the Canadian Olympic team, has struggled in January with a 3-7-1 record and a .898 save percentage in that span.

OVERTIME

1. Phoenix has at least one power-play goal in 10 of the last 11 games and Los Angeles is 5-of-57 with the man advantage in January.

2. The Kings are 16-0-0 when leading after the second period and the Coyotes are tied for second in the league with 15 points (5-14-5) when trailing after 40 minutes.

3. Coyotes D Connor Murphy, a first-round pick in 2011, was recalled from Portland of the American Hockey League on Monday.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Kings 2