Preview: Kings at Coyotes

Los Angeles hasn’t won a division title since the 1990-91 season, but it hardly seems to matter since the Kings have won two of the last four Stanley Cups. Los Angeles, though, has a seven-point lead in the Pacific and continues its quest for a long-awaited division title and the No. 1 seed that goes with it when the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, beginning a stretch when they play eight of nine on the road.

“If you look around the room and right down the line ... this has gotta be one of the best teams we’ve ever had on paper, without a doubt,” defenseman Drew Doughty told the Los Angeles Times. The Kings appear loaded for the stretch run with an ample offense featuring forwards Anze Kopitar (team-best 42 points), Tyler Toffoli (club-leading 22 goals) and Jeff Carter, a blue line group led by all-star Doughty and one of the top goaltenders in the NHL in all-star Jonathan Quick. Arizona is 2-4-1 in its last seven games and 10 points behind Los Angeles as it clings to third place in the Pacific Division, two points ahead of Vancouver and surging Anaheim. Coyotes goaltender Louis Domingue on Monday was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for January after going 6-3-2 with a .925 save percentage and 2.20 goals-against average, and is expected to start Tuesday as he excels while replacing the injured Mike Smith (core muscle).

ABOUT THE KINGS (30-16-3): Quick (26-13-2, .919, 2.19) is expected to be in goal and tries to snap a three-game losing streak as Los Angeles blew a third-period lead in a 4-3 loss to Colorado on Wednesday for its third loss in the last four games. The Kings have received a lift from center Vincent Lecavalier, who has four goals and two assists in 10 games since being acquired from Philadelphia. Rugged left wing Kyle Clifford (upper-body injury) was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Sunday and could play for the first time in 23 games since being elbowed in the head by Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman on Dec. 6.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (24-20-5): Domingue is one of three rookies who have made an impact for Arizona as left wings Max Domi and Anthony Duclair are tied for third on the club with 13 goals apiece. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is tied for the team lead with forward Mikkel Boedker at 34 points, and four of his 14 goals this season have come against Los Angeles. Right wing Shane Doan leads the club with 17 goals and the 39-year-old is on pace to match his career high of 31 set in the 2008-09 season.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings have the No. 7 power play in the NHL at 20.4 percent, but are 1-for-12 over their last four games, while the Coyotes (17th, 17.8 percent) are 1-for-23 in their last six contests.

2. Doughty, who leads Los Angeles in ice time at 28:01 per game, scored in the two games prior to the All-Star break.

3. Arizona has won three of the four meetings this season, including 3-2 in Glendale on Jan. 23 in the last encounter.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Coyotes 2