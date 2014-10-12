(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Dubnyk’s saves in Para 3.)

Coyotes 3, Kings 2 (OT): Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal at 4:46 of overtime as host Arizona completed the comeback for its first win of the season.

With Los Angeles’ Tyler Toffoli serving a hooking penalty, Ekman-Larsson unleashed a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle that beat a screened Jonathan Quick. Antoine Vermette recorded a goal and an assist, Mikkel Boedker also tallied and blue-liner Keith Yandle set up all three scores for the Coyotes.

Tanner Pearson and Jeff Carter scored for the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Kings, who fell to 0-1-1. Quick turned aside 37 shots while counterpart Devan Dubnyk finished with 24 saves in his debut with Arizona.

After being blanked by San Jose in its season opener, Los Angeles scored its first goal of 2014-15 just 92 seconds into the contest as Pearson pounced on a turnover in the right faceoff circle and beat Dubnyk from close range. Carter doubled the lead at 12:57, when he fired the puck past the netminder from the right circle after grabbing it at the point following a bad clearing attempt.

Arizona halved the deficit during a power play with 39 seconds remaining in the first period as Yandle kept the puck inside the offensive zone at the blue line and unleashed a shot that was deflected by Vermette. Boedker forged a tie midway through the second, beating Quick high to the stick side during a breakaway.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Coyotes appeared to snap the 2-2 tie with 2:47 remaining in the third period, but the goal was waved off as captain Shane Doan was called for interference. ... Ekman-Larsson registered a game-high eight shots on goal while Boedker recorded six. D Alec Martinez led Los Angeles with five. ... Arizona won three of the four meetings between the Pacific Division rivals last season.