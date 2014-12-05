Brown, Jones lead Kings over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Los Angeles Kings are the most hated NHL team in the city of Phoenix and captain Dustin Brown is the team’s most hated player.

Brown gave beleaguered Arizona fans more reasons to loathe him, scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist and a goal-producing screen in an easy 4-0 win Thursday at Gila River Arena that extended the Coyotes’ home losing streak to six games. That is the team’s longest home losing streak since dropping six straight from Jan. 27-Feb. 16, 2009, when Wane Gretzky was still the coach.

The win also snapped a five-game losing streak for Los Angeles in Glendale (0-4-1) and was just the Kings’ third road win in 10 games this season.

“We’ve been struggling on the road this year so it’s just about trying to find consistency in our game regardless of who we’re playing,” Brown said. “It’s something to build on.”

Backup goalie Martin Jones (26 saves) posted his second straight shutout for Los Angeles and the Kings also posted their second straight shutout after Jonathan Quick blanked Boston on Tuesday. Jones has six shutouts in his first 26 NHL games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jones tied Tony Esposito for the third-fewest NHL games required to reach six shutouts. Current Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason is the fastest to reach six shutouts (24 games), which he did as amemeber of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I try not to look at shutouts too much,” Jones said. “It’s more of the process than anything else. I’ve just got to continue to work on my game. There’s definitely stuff I can continue to clean up and continue to get better.”

Brown opened the scoring off a neutral zone turnover by Arizona left winger Kyle Chipchura. Chipchura tried to drop a pass to his defense without seeing Brown streaking toward the Coyotes blue line. Brown intercepted the pass, skated in alone on Coyotes goalie Mike Smith and beat him to the blocker side for a 1-0 lead at the 8:59 mark of the first period.

Brown got his second of the game and sixth of the season after Arizona center Joe Vitale just missed knocking home a rebound at the other end. Skating in on an odd-man rush, Brown used Coyotes defenseman David Schlemko as a screen, ripped a shot between Schlemko’s legs and over Smith’s left shoulder for a 2-0 lead at the 9:57 mark of the second period. Brown has eight points (four goals) in his last eight games.

”We had two pucks inches from the goal line and can’t get it over,“ Tippett said of that game-altering sequence. ”That’s the way it went.

“We were working real hard. The problem is, everybody works real hard. It’s execution and what you do after that that gets the results.”

Kings center Jarret Stoll added a power-play goal six minutes later off a deflection of defenseman Alec Martinez’s shot from between the circles, and Martinez scored a third-period power-play goal. Los Angeles’ power play had been 2-for-31 on the road before Thursday.

Stoll’s goal was enough to chase Smith in favor of backup Devan Dubnyk. Smith, who allowed three goals on 20 shots, is 5-13-2 this season for the Coyotes while Dubnyk is 5-1-1. Smith will make $6 million this season. Dubnyk will make $800,000.

”I‘m done with excuses. It’s got to stop,“ Smith said. ”It’s easy to point fingers at everyone else but at the end of the day it’s what you can do to be better. I’ve got to better. It’s that simple, whether they’re deflections or screen shots or breakaways or whatever they are. You’ve got to make more saves to give your team a chance when we’re struggling.

“When you’re paid to be a top player on your team you’ve got to perform like one. That hasn’t happened.”

Arizona has been shut out in back-to-back home games and hasn’t scored at home in 172 minutes and 23 seconds.

NOTES: Commissioner Gary Bettman said the vote to approve Andrew Barroway as the Coyotes’ new majority owner will not be on the agenda for the NHL Board of Governor’s Meetings in Boca Raton, Fla., next week. Bettman termed the deal “a work in progress” but declined to provide reasons for the holdup other than to note that such complex “transactions can take time.” ... The Kings signed D Alec Martinez to a six-year, $24 million deal on Wednesday. L.A. has defensemen Drew Doughty, Jake Muzzin, Slava Voynov and Martinez all signed for at least the next four seasons. ... Coyotes D Brandon Gormley (lower body), D Connor Murphy (upper body) and F David Moss (upper body) missed the game and are day to day. ... Kings F Marian Gaborik (upper body) also missed the game and is day to day.