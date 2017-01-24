Preview: Kings at Devils

The New Jersey Devils' strong start at home is a distant memory, but the team attempts to get back on track when it hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. New Jersey opened the season with a 10-game point streak at Prudential Center (8-0-2) but has gone 2-7-1 there since, losing its last four (0-3-1).

However, the Devils are coming off their fourth win in five games, with all four victories coming on the road - including Saturday's 4-1 triumph at Philadelphia in which 21-year-old rookie Miles Wood registered his first career two-goal performance. Los Angeles remains in search of a victory on its five-game road trip after suffering losses against the New York Islanders and Rangers. The Kings' overall losing streak reached four games with Monday's 3-2 setback versus the Rangers despite the second two-point performance of the season by Jordan Nolan (goal, assist). Defenseman Jake Muzzin notched an assist in the loss and scored a goal to seal a 4-2 home victory over New Jersey on Nov. 19.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), MSG (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-21-4): Captain Anze Kopitar recorded two shots and a minus-1 rating on Monday in what was his 805th career game, which tied him with Rob Blake for fifth place on the franchise list. The 29-year-old Slovenian is struggling to find the net this season, scoring only four goals in 41 contests and just one in his last 18 games. Defenseman Drew Doughty has collected eight points in his last eight matches and three over the first two contests of the road trip.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (20-19-9): Taylor Hall leads the club with 31 points despite missing time due to knee surgery and is riding a six-game point streak during which he has collected two goals and four assists. The 25-year-old also is tied for second with 11 tallies - one behind PA Parenteau, who is mired in an eight-game drought but has notched an assist in three straight contests. Mike Cammalleri has recorded only 25 points in 42 games after registering 38 in the same amount of matches last season.

OVERTIME

1. Kings C Jeff Carter leads the team with 24 goals and needs one to surpass his total from last season.

2. New Jersey G Keith Kinkaid has started each of the last two games due to an illness to Cory Schneider.

3. Nolan, who scored a pair of goals at Arizona on Dec. 1, ended a 13-game point drought with his effort against the Rangers.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Devils 2