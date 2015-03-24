Kings pull out victory over Devils

NEWARK, NJ -- For a group whose collective DNA is encoded with ultimate success, the Los Angeles Kings recognize that their 2014-15 season may very well be defined by their homestretch.

So far, so good.

“We were talking about how we had to come out hard right away,” left winger Marian Gaborik said after defenseman Andrej Sekera and right winger Tyler Toffoli scored first-period goals to lead the defending Stanley Cup champion Kings to a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center Monday night. “We played most of the game the way we can.”

Center Anze Kopitar added a third-period goal and had two assists. The three-point game was Kopitar’s third of the season, and his first since March 3. Gaborik had two assists for the Kings.

With the win, Los Angeles improved to 35-23-14 overall and 13-14-7 on the road. The Kings entered the game trailing Calgary by two points for the third Pacific Division playoff berth. The Flames played the Colorado Avalanche at Denver’s Pepsi Center later Monday night.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Devils

Los Angeles has 10 games remaining in the regular season.

“Everybody knows the importance,” Gaborik said when asked about the regular season concluding stretch. “Everybody has been through these games, through these situations. There is a lot of experience in this room. We just have to stick with our plan, play our game, put the pieces together and do it as a team.”

While still technically alive for a Stanley Cup playoff berth, New Jersey’s postseason hopes absorbed a significant blow with the loss. The Devils fell to 31-31-11 and they have nine games remaining. New Jersey entered the day trailing Boston by 11 points for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We have to look at ourselves in the mirror,” Devils right winger Jordin Tootoo said.

Los Angeles authored an ideal opening period. By the first intermission, the Kings had a 2-0 lead and had outshot the Devils 16-3.

For the game, Los Angeles had a 33-20 advantage in shots on goal, and out-attempted the Devils 59-44.

“We didn’t get enough pucks to the net,” Tootoo said. “When we had opportunities to get the puck down low, we didn‘t.”

Sekera got the Kings on the board 10:44 into the game with his third goal of the season, and his first as a member of the Kings. Toffoli pushed the advantage to 2-0 when he lifted Gaborik’s cross-ice feed over a diving Schneider on a 5-on-3 power play at 19:22 of the period.

Schneider stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Following the first period, though, the game evolved into a tight-checking affair for the remaining 40 minutes. Open ice was not at a premium. Space simply did not exist for either squad, and the remainder of the game was played at a pace preferable for the Devils.

New Jersey center Scott Gomez cut the deficit in half 2:12 into the second period with an off-wing shot that eluded Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick. Gomez’s goal, his seventh of the season, was Quick’s lone blemish as he finished with 19 saves.

“We could have been better,” Schneider said. “We need to do it consistently. When we play with energy and win puck battles, we can play with anybody. It’s not enough to play well in spurts.”

Kopitar’s 15th goal of the season 5:05 into the third put the game out of reach.

NOTES: Los Angeles began a five-game trip Monday. The Kings will not return home until April 2. ... C Mike Richards participated in the Kings’ morning skate, his first with the team since being demoted to AHL Manchester on Jan. 27. Los Angeles recalled Richards on Sunday. “It’s pretty easy to get back,” Richards told reporters. “It’s two months; but, at the same time, I’ve been with this group for about four years.” Richards attempted two shots in 11:41 of ice time spanning 15 shifts. ... New Jersey Fs Reid Boucher and Stefan Matteau skated Monday morning and played against the Kings. Both were called up from AHL Albany on Saturday. “We’ll see,” New Jersey President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said when asked if both would stay with the team for the remainder of the season. ... Devils LW Mike Cammalleri played after missing the previous two games with the flu. ... Los Angeles scratched D Brayden McNabb, D Jamie McBain, LW Andy Andreoff and C Jarret Stoll. ... New Jersey scratched LW Martin Havlat, D Peter Harrold, LW Tuomo Ruutu and RW Michael Ryder. ... The announced attendance was 15,721. ... Los Angeles was 1-for-3 on the power play, while New Jersey was 0-for-1 on the man advantage. ...Late in the game, Los Angeles C Trevor Lewis leveled New Jersey RW Jordin Tootoo with a check at the blue line. “I didn’t see the guy,” Tootoo said. “It is what it is. I‘m not going to (complain) about it.” ... The teams split the season series. New Jersey beat Los Angeles, 5-3, on Jan. 14 at Staples Center.