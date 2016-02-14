Schlemko scores lone goal as Devils defeat Kings

NEWARK, N.J. -- As the days turn into weeks, and the weeks transform into months, the New Jersey Devils’ confidence in themselves and each other continues to grow exponentially.

And to hear them talk, the expectation for the franchise is to play the games that really matter. Stanley Cup playoff games.

“We can be a playoff team,” said left winger Joseph Blandisi after defenseman David Schlemko’s power-play goal 5:19 into the first period was all the offense New Jersey needed in a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings at the Prudential Center on Sunday afternoon.

New Jersey improved to 29-21-7 with its third straight win. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves to knot his first NHL shutout.

“It’s been a long time,” Kinkaid said of his shutout. “I can’t even remember my last shutout but (it‘s) good to finally get it off my back and hopefully it opens the floodgates.”

Despite falling to 33-19-3 with its second loss in its last four games, Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter was relatively sanguine.

“Best game of the trip,” Sutter said. The Kings are playing seven games away from Staples Center, their longest stretch away from home of the season.

Kings goaltender Jhonas Enroth made 18 saves.

Benefitting two of the league’s pre-eminent defensive squads -- New Jersey is tied with Washington for the fewest goals allowed with 124; Los Angeles entered the game having surrendered the third fewest at 128 -- offense was at a premium.

“We did a good job of boxing them out and clearing rebounds,” Kinkaid said, even though the Kings finished the game having outshot the Devils, 28-18. Los Angeles also held a 52-34 advantage in attempted shots.

“We created,” said left winger Tanner Pearson. “(We) had chances.”

Schlemko opened and closed the scoring with a power-play goal 5:19 into the game. With Blandisi providing a screen, Schlemko ripped a shot from the middle of the ice that Enroth did not see.

“I had a clear lane from the middle of the ice and traffic in front,” Schlemko said. “I tried to get the puck on net.”

New Jersey was 1 for 3 on the power play, and the Devils killed Los Angeles’ lone man-advantage.

The Devils had a golden opportunity late in the second period to extend their lead, but defenseman Alec Martinez used his stick blade to redirect right winger Lee Stempniak’s shot on the power play.

Other than those instances, the majority of the game was relegated to the perimeter, leaving Kinkaid and Enroth with little in the way of work.

”If you’re relying on luck, you’re in the wrong league,“ Sutter said. ”Both teams checked well.

“They scored one, we didn’t score any.”

Among the announced attendance of 16,514 included the fathers of Kings players, who joined their sons on the road trip to the New York City metropolitan area.

NOTES: Los Angeles RW Marian Gaborik and G Jonathan Quick missed the game with lower-body injuries. Gaborik was put on the injured reserve Saturday after suffering an injury in the first period of Friday night’s 5-4 overtime win against the Rangers in New York. He had played every game this season. Quick missed his second straight game. ... New Jersey scratched D Eric Gelinas, and LWs Tuomo Ruutu and Stefan Matteau. ... The Kings scratched D Jamie McBain and LW Andy Andreoff. ... The teams will meet once more this season, March 12 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. ... The Montreal Canadiens had two scouts listed on the Prudential Center press box seating chart. Dallas, Detroit, Edmonton also had scouts, along with Philadelphia Flyers president Paul Holmgren.