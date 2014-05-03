Preview: Kings at Ducks

Bragging rights in Southern California and a trip to the Western Conference final are on the line as the Los Angeles Kings visit the Anaheim Ducks for Game 1 of their second-round series on Saturday. The first-ever playoff meeting between the Pacific Division rivals was set up in spectacular fashion. Anaheim rallied from a two-goal deficit in Game 6 of its first-round matchup with Dallas with less than 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the third period to eliminate the Stars in overtime while Los Angeles became the fourth team in NHL history to overcome an 0-3 series deficit by knocking off the San Jose Sharks.

Both teams have hoisted the Stanley Cup in the last eight years, with the division-champion Ducks capturing their first championship in 2007 and the Kings following suit in 2012. Anaheim dominated the season series, winning each of the last four contests after falling in a shootout on Dec. 3 at home. Four of the five meetings were one-goal decisions and the other was a 3-0 triumph by the Ducks on Jan. 25 at Dodger Stadium.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE KINGS: Anze Kopitar is an early candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy as he recorded at least one point in each of the seven games versus San Jose - and five over the last two contests - and entered the second round tied for the league lead with 10. The Slovenian would receive competition from several teammates, however, as defenseman Drew Doughty collected seven points in the first round while Justin Williams posted a pair of two-goal performances during Los Angeles’ historic comeback. Jonathan Quick, who won the award in 2012, also would get strong consideration as he allowed a total of two goals in the last three games against the Sharks after surrendering 16 over the first three contests.

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Anaheim has been idle since Sunday, when it tallied twice in the final 2:10 of the third period and again at 2:47 of overtime to avoid a seventh game and oust Dallas. The club received major offensive contributions from its secondary scorers as Devante Smith-Pelly and Nick Bonino each netted a pair of goals, with the former tying the game with 24 seconds left in regulation and the latter winning it in the extra session. Coach Bruce Boudreau has a difficult decision to make as rookie Frederik Andersen started all six games against the Stars but was pulled in two of the final three contests while veteran Jonas Hiller stopped all 13 shots he faced in his relief stints, notching the win in Game 6 in the process.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings joined the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, the 1975 New York Islanders and the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers as the only teams to win the final four games of a playoff series after losing the first three. C Mike Richards is the only player to appear in two of the historic comebacks, as he captained the Philadelphia club that defeated Boston. C Jeff Carter also was on that Flyers team but was injured and did not appear in the series.

2. Ducks C Mathieu Perreault is expected to return to the lineup after missing Game 6 against Dallas with a lower-body injury. RW Emerson Etem also will play in the series opener as C Rickard Rakell was assigned to Norfolk of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

3. Los Angeles rookie C Tyler Toffoli scored three goals in the first round, two of which were game-winners.

SERIES PREDICTION: Kings in 6