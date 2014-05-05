Preview: Kings at Ducks

After Marian Gaborik provided quite the detour in the opener, the Freeway Faceoff continues on Monday as the host Anaheim Ducks look to even their Western Conference second-round series with the Los Angeles Kings at one game apiece. Anaheim was poised to take Game 1 before Gaborik scored the tying goal with seven seconds remaining in the third period and netted the winning tally 12:07 into overtime in Los Angeles’ 3-2 triumph on Saturday. The Slovak is tied with Colorado’s Paul Stastny and Chicago’s Patrick Kane and Bryan Bickell with an NHL-leading five tallies this postseason.

While the Kings matched the Blackhawks with current five-game winning streaks, Pacific Division-champion Anaheim was left to sort through the emotions of a crushing defeat. “Well, you know, you get scored on with seven seconds to go, it’s a tough one to swallow,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. Jonas Hiller was victimized on the late tally but was strong in net with 33 saves while making his first start in nearly a month.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE KINGS: Anze Kopitar has been the model of consistency in the playoffs, recording at least one point in all eight of the team’s games and 10 straight dating back to the regular season. The Slovenian leads the NHL with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and has 42 over the last three playoffs. Drew Doughty has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in as many games and logged a game-high 33:06 of ice time after fellow defenseman Robyn Regehr exited the series opener in the first period following a hit against the end boards by Anaheim veteran Teemu Selanne.

ABOUT THE DUCKS: The 43-year-old Selanne became the third-oldest player in league history to score a postseason goal, “trailing” Hall-of-Famers Gordie Howe (52, 1980) and Chris Chelios (45, 2007). The tally was the first of the playoffs for the Finnish Flash, who is expected to retire at the end of the postseason. Captain Ryan Getzlaf, who set up both of Anaheim’s goals in Game 1, has registered a team-leading six assists and nine points.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles has scored a power-play goal in each of its last six games (7-for-24) and killed all 19 short-handed situations in the last four contests.

2. Anaheim RW Corey Perry registered two shots on goal in Game 1, with his best chance at a wide-open net being thwarted by Kings D Alec Martinez early in overtime.

3. Los Angeles’ next playoff win will be the 100th in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Ducks 2, Kings 1