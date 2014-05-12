Preview: Kings at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks look to ride their rookie goaltender to the first home victory in their Western Conference second-round series when they host the Los Angeles Kings for Game 5 on Monday. The Pacific Division-champion Ducks squandered home-ice advantage by losing the first two games of the set at Honda Center but turned the tables by capturing the next two at Staples Center. They did so behind John Gibson, who turned aside 28 shots in his Stanley Cup playoff debut on Saturday and improved to 4-0-0 with a pair of blankings in his brief NHL career.

The 20-year-old Gibson was a surprise starter in Game 4, as veteran Jonas Hiller played well in the first two games of the series and picked up the win on Thursday after relieving Frederik Andersen, who exited the contest with a leg injury. Los Angeles, which wasted a golden opportunity to take control of the matchup, hung Jonathan Quick out to dry in the first period on Saturday - prompting coach Darryl Sutter to replace the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner with Martin Jones. The move served its purpose as the Kings held Anaheim without a shot in the second session and only three in the third, but the offense was unable to solve Gibson.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE KINGS: Los Angeles again is expected to be without veteran defensemen Willie Mitchell and Robyn Regehr due to undisclosed injuries. Mitchell has not played since Game 6 of the first-round series against San Jose, while Regehr has been out since getting hurt early in the series opener versus Anaheim. Anze Kopitar remained first in the league with 11 assists and 15 points through Saturday despite having his 10-game point streak snapped - keeping Wayne Gretzky’s 12-game run in 1993 atop the franchise list.

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Gibson will make his second playoff start on Monday, with Hiller serving as the backup as Andersen remains sidelined. Left wing Matt Beleskey will miss his second straight game due to a lower-body injury, but center Mathieu Perreault could return from his lower-body issue as he participated in practice on Sunday. Captain Ryan Getzlaf made his 29th birthday a memorable one Saturday, registering a power-play goal and an assist while also preventing a tally by blocking Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty’s shot at a vacant net early in the second period.

OVERTIME

1. Gibson joined Boston’s Tiny Thompson as the only netminders in NHL history to post a shutout in both their regular-season and playoff debuts. Thompson accomplished the feat in November 1928 and March 1929.

2. A playoff first for both teams was accomplished when the Kings held the Ducks without a shot in the second period of Game 4.

3. Getzlaf has recorded a point on six of Anaheim’s eight goals in the series (one tally, five assists).

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Kings 1