Preview: Kings at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to salvage the finale of their four-game homestand when they welcome the Los Angeles Kings to Honda Center on Wednesday. Anaheim has earned three points during its stretch of home games but has yet to post a victory, falling to the New York Islanders in overtime before dropping shootout decisions to Arizona and Vancouver. The Ducks have tallied only five times during the homestand without the services of leading goal-scorer Corey Perry, who is on injured reserve with a viral gland infection.

Los Angeles enters the first of five meetings with its Pacific Division rival with a three-game point streak (2-0-1). The Kings have been idle since Saturday, when they posted a 5-1 home triumph over the Canucks. Tyler Toffoli recorded a goal and two assists, four others recorded one of each and Jonathan Quick came within 7:53 of his third shutout of the season as Los Angeles nearly doubled Vancouver’s shot total (36-19).

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-4-3): After dressing only five defensemen due to payroll constraints, injuries and the indefinite suspension of Slava Voynov, Los Angeles addressed its problem on the blue line Tuesday by signing Jamie McBain to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old McBain spent the first four seasons of his NHL career with Carolina before recording six goals and 11 assists in 69 games with Buffalo last campaign. The signing was made possible when the Kings were granted permission to designate Voynov as a non-roster player for the duration of his suspension.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (10-3-3): Perry, who is second in the league to Rick Nash of the New York Rangers with 11 goals, has missed three games thus far with what began as flu-like symptoms. The same diagnosis has been made for defenseman Francois Beauchemin, who sat out Sunday’s contest, as both players continue to undergo various testing. “I still don’t really know what it is until we get complete information from the doctor,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We should know more (Wednesday).”

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim went 4-0-1 against Los Angeles during the 2013-14 season before losing to the Kings in seven games in their second-round playoff series.

2. The Ducks will be off until Saturday, when they visit the Kings, while Los Angeles hosts Dallas between the showdowns in the opener of its four-game homestand on Thursday.

3. Kings C Jeff Carter (goal, assist) and LW Tanner Pearson (assist) snapped six-game point droughts in Saturday’s victory.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Ducks 2