Preview: Kings at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks finally may be making a run toward securing a postseason spot, and that surge will get a major test when they host the first-place Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. The Kings have a comfortable lead in the Pacific Division and Anaheim is just outside a playoff position after winning two straight and going 7-2-2 in its last nine contests.

The Ducks also acquired left wing David Perron and defenseman Adam Clendening from Pittsburgh late Friday for left wing Carl Hagelin in a deal that opens up future cap space. “He should be motivated,” Anaheim general manager Bob Murray told reporters of Perron. “I think he definitely needed a change of scenery from Pittsburgh. We’ve all seen him get hot at times, and we could use somebody to get really hot.” The Kings were defeated in regulation for only the second time since Christmas (7-2-1) on Saturday, giving up four unanswered goals in the third period of a 5-3 loss to Ottawa. Los Angeles officially announced Saturday that Anze Kopitar, who has recorded six points in his last three games, signed an eight-year extension worth $80 million.

ABOUT THE KINGS (27-13-3): Kopitar has recorded three goals and 13 assists during the Kings’ 10-game run that started after the holiday break and has taken over the team lead with 36 points. Tyler Toffoli scored his third goal in five games Saturday and tops Los Angeles with 21 overall while trailing Kopitar by two points. Jonathan Quick had given up eight goals in seven contests before allowing four on 22 shots Saturday while the team’s power play has gone 10-for-32 over the last 10 games.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (19-17-7): Hagelin did not fit in after being acquired from the New York Rangers in the offseason, managing four goals in 43 games with a minus-10 rating. Perron also has underachieved with 16 points and a minus-13 in 43 contests while Clendening adds depth with Clayton Stoner battling a hip injury and fellow blue-liners Cam Fowler (lower body) and Simon Despres (upper body) still not ready. Corey Perry has scored three goals in his last four games and leads the team with 17 while captain Ryan Getzlaf is riding a four-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks dominated the season series in 2014-15, going 4-0-1 on the way to winning the division.

2. Los Angeles C Vincent Lecavalier scored his first goal in his fourth game with the Kings on Saturday and his 412th in the NHL.

3. Anaheim C Ryan Kesler has notched two goals and two assists to go along with a plus-4 rating over his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Kings 2