Preview: Kings at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have climbed into first place in the Pacific Division after a slow start, and veteran center Ryan Kesler has played a major role on both ends of the ice. Kesler, known as one of the league’s top defensive forwards, has recorded six goals in his last six games and looks to remain hot when the Ducks host the division-rival Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

“Obviously, you get chances in a game,” Kesler, who leads the team with eight goals, told reporters. “It’s nice when you can bury them. Keep riding the wave here as long as I can.” Anaheim is 6-1-1 this month after opening its five-game homestand with a pair of victories while the Kings take the short ride from Staples Center, where they knocked off New Jersey 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles, which likely will play its fifth straight game without injured captain Anze Kopitar (upper body), pulled out of a 3-6-1 swoon by winning its last two contests. Jeff Carter notched a goal in each of the last two games and has scored five in his last eight matches.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE KINGS (9-9-1): Los Angeles is near the bottom of the league on the power play at 10.3 percent and has been even worse over the last 12 games, converting just two of its 37 opportunities in that span. Tyler Toffoli leads the team with a plus-8 rating and has recorded 12 points while Tanner Pearson scored on Saturday to remain tied with with Carter (club-high 14 points) at seven goals. Peter Budaj (9-6-1, 2.11 goals-against average, .914 save percentage) continues to keep the Kings afloat with Jonathan Quick sidelined but may need a break after playing in 17 straight games.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (9-6-3): Corey Perry shares the team lead in points with 15 but has not scored a goal in 10 consecutive games despite registering 14 shots over the last three contests. Captain Ryan Getzlaf (15 points) has notched assists in three of his last four games while Rickard Rakell has collected five goals and nine points in his first nine contests of the campaign after signing a contract extension late in the preseason. Joseph Cramarossa is day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury in Thursday’s win over New Jersey, prompting Anaheim to recall fellow forward Ondrej Kase from San Diego of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks have won seven of the last nine meetings, including a 4-0 victory on Nov. 1 in Los Angeles.

2. Kings D Alex Martinez scored the 42nd goal of his career Saturday to pass Bob Murdoch for ninth place on the franchise list among blue-liners.

3. Anaheim has won its last four games at home, outscoring its opponents 16-5 in the process.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Kings 1