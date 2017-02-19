Preview: Kings at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks hope to break out of their recent offensive funk when they play the second of their three home games this month Sunday against the Pacific Division-rival Los Angeles Kings. Anaheim has split its last two contests despite scoring just one goal in each, including Friday's loss to Florida in the opener of a brief two-game homestand.

The setback marked the fourth time in seven February contests the Ducks were limited to one goal, and team leader Rickard Rakell (22) has tallied just once this month. Anaheim trails Edmonton by two points for second place in the Pacific but is 10 ahead of Los Angeles, which was edged 3-2 by the Panthers on Saturday for its fourth loss in five games. Tanner Pearson is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak during which he has scored four times to bring his season total to a career-high 19. The division rivals split their first two meetings this campaign, with each club posting a victory on the road.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE KINGS (28-25-4): Pearson is one goal away from joining Jeff Carter as Los Angeles' only 20-goal scorers this season. Carter raised his club-leading point total to 53 in Saturday's loss, notching an assist to give him six points over his last three contests. Former captain Dustin Brown was kept off the scoresheet Saturday after recording a goal and an assist in each of his previous two games, keeping him three points shy of 500 for his career.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (30-19-10): Corey Perry is in danger of finishing with fewer than 20 goals for the first time in a full season since 2006-07, when he tallied 17 times. The 31-year-old has 11 goals with just one of his last 10 contests. Defenseman Sami Vatanen returned to the lineup Friday after missing five games with a lower-body injury and posted a minus-1 rating in 22 minutes, 27 seconds of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. Carter leads the NHL with nine game-winning goals, which is three shy of his career high set in 2008-09 with Philadelphia.

2. Anaheim C Ryan Kesler leads the team with 44 points and is one goal away from reaching 20 for the fourth straight season.

3. Los Angeles' Darryl Sutter, who coached his 400th game with the team Saturday, needs one victory to tie Andy Murray (215) for first place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Ducks 6, Kings 3