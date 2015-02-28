Ducks come back in 3rd to top Kings

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks struck four times in the third period to come back against the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 at Honda Center and clinched the hotly contested regular-season series by going up 3-1.

Each of the previous three meetings went to either overtime or a shootout.

“We played well all game and we got rewarded at the end,” Ducks center Ryan Kesler said. “I don’t think we were frustrated, I think we were focused.”

Kesler, left winger Emerson Etem and right winger Corey Perry lit the lamp for Anaheim, with Perry adding a second goal into the empty net.

Left winger Trevor Lewis and defenseman Brayden McNabb scored for Los Angeles.

The Kings went with No. 2 goalie Martin Jones, who made 28 of 31 saves. Ducks rookie John Gibson stopped 20 shots to earn the victory in his eighth straight start.

After 15 frenetic minutes, the Kings opened the scoring. Lewis shook off defenseman Francois Beauchemin hip check and weaved to the goal mouth where he slipped the puck past Gibson for goal No. 8 of the season.

Despite a ferocious forecheck that led to a 20-10 advantage in shots on goal, Anaheim fell behind 2-0 when McNabb’s wrist shot from the point went in off defenseman Hampus Lindholm’s leg. It was McNabb’s second career goal and his first as a King.

Despite the early lead, Kings coach Darryl Sutter noticed some fatal flaws in his team’s effort throughout the game.

“I think their forecheck overwhelmed us the whole night and it just caught up with us,” Sutter said.

The Ducks started chipping away at 4:37 into the third period, and fittingly off their forecheck. Right winger Jakob Silfverberg collected a turnover behind the net, setting off a quick sequence that was capped off by a wrist shot lifted into the net by Kesler from close quarters for his 16th goal of the season. It was a welcome reward for the Ducks’ shutdown line, which competed hard against center Anze Kopitar and the Kings’ top line.

“That line’s done a great job in the last two weeks against every line we’ve put them against and they’ve also scored, so it’s a double blessing,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Anaheim would knot the score 90 seconds later, again off the forecheck. This time, it was their young line of center Rickard Rakell, recently acquired right winger Jiri Sekac and Etem, who deflected home his fourth goal of the season.

Kesler said he thought it was Rakell’s line that played the best for his team Friday, pointing to a second period shift where they sustained heavy pressure.

“I think they hemmed (the Kings) in for like three minutes,” Kesler said. “(Kings defenseman Andrej) Sekera was on the ice for almost four minutes, it seemed like he was dying out there.”

The Ducks got the go-ahead goal when Perry followed center Ryan Getzlaf’s lob to the net to pop in his team-leading 25th goal of the campaign with 8:39 left to play.

“A four-line game against the Kings, you have to have it or you’re not going to be successful,” Boudreau said.

Anaheim iced its cake with an empty-netter from Perry with 23.6 seconds remaining.

It was the 10th victory this season for the Ducks after trailing through two periods and their second in three games. Against Detroit on Wednesday, they scored three times off rebounds after they started shooting high on goaltender Jimmy Howard at Boudreau’s behest. Friday brought another adjustment that paid off for Boudreau’s club.

“The main thing that was said was that we’re not going to score if we don’t go to the net,” said Boudreau, whose team proceeded to score three straight goals from well within five feet of the net to complete their comeback.

NOTES: Anaheim recalled C Chris Wagner from its AHL affiliate in Norfolk, Va., and he was inserted into the lineup in place of C William Karlsson, who was reassigned to the AHL. ... The Ducks also sent G Jason LaBarbera back to Norfolk. ... Anaheim G Frederik Andersen (neck) missed his ninth straight game. He dressed as the backup goalie and may return during the team’s upcoming two-game road trip. ... The Ducks were without D Sami Vatanen (lower body), LW Matt Beleskey (upper body) and C Nate Thompson (lower body). ... The Kings returned D Derek Forbort to their AHL affiliate in Manchester, N.H. ... Los Angeles D Andrej Sekera, acquired from Carolina in a trade Wednesday, made his Kings debut, taking D Jamie McBain’s spot in the lineup. ... The Kings were missing LW Tanner Pearson (leg) and D Alec Martinez (concussion), whom they placed on injured reserve Thursday. D Slava Voynov remains suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of his criminal trial, which is set to begin March 2.