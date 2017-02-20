EditorsNote: corrects spelling of Getzlaf in fourth graf

Gibson, Manson carry Ducks to 1-0 win over Kings

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In less than 36 hours, the Anaheim Ducks transformed internal conflict into group coherence and victory.

John Gibson stopped 24 shots for his fifth shutout of the season, and Josh Manson scored the only goal in the Ducks' 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night at the Honda Center.

The Ducks (31-19-10) moved into a tie for second place in the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers by ending a stretch of five losses in seven games.

During practice on Saturday, Anaheim center and captain Ryan Getzlaf argued with assistant coach Trent Yawney about defensive shortcomings with such intensity that practice briefly stopped.

However, against Los Angeles, the Ducks performed with the kind of cohesion that eluded them most of the season.

"I thought played 60 minutes of good hockey," said Getzlaf, who assisted on the Manson goal. "It's a matter of finding that consistency where we're doing things properly all the time. Especially at this time of year, we want to be playing our best hockey. That's what we're trying to build towards."

Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle elaborated.

"Our defensive game and our skating game were at a premium," Carlyle said. "We shared the puck in the defensive zone and didn't spend a lot of time in there. Other than a few flurries, we kept everything to the outside.

"You're going to see a lot more of that type of hockey down the stretch, I think, than the looseness of some of the other games you saw."

Meanwhile, the Kings (28-26-4) took their third consecutive loss and their fifth in six games. Los Angeles sits two points off the final Western Conference wild-card position.

"We're still fully confident we can turn it on now and get back into that playoff spot that we want to be in," Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty said. "But we need to get on track immediately. That was the focus before tonight's game, and we failed."

Manson scored 1:19 into the second period. Getzlaf stole the puck from Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb in the left corner, skated toward the left circle and passed to the onrushing Manson, who converted a wrist shot inside the right post for his second goal of the season.

"He sees everything on the ice," Manson said of Getzlaf. "I just tried to find a hole, and I knew he'd put it on my tape."

The Ducks fans among the sellout crowd of 17,174 responded with chants of "Beat L.A!"

Gibson kept Los Angeles scoreless with 30 seconds left in the middle period by using his glove while on the ice to block Trevor Lewis' shot at the left post.

Then in the third period, Gibson received some good fortune after juggling Kyle Clifford's wrist shot from the left circle. Los Angeles' Adrian Kempe swooped in to try to convert the rebound, but his shot hit the right post.

The Ducks goalie also prevented the Kings from moving ahead late in the first period on a power play. Gibson used his right leg pad to stop Tanner Pearson's point-blank backhand with 55 seconds left.

Anaheim right winger Jared Boll fell to his knees early in the first period after Kempe's check knocked the wind out of him. Boll was helped off the ice but returned later in the period.

Los Angeles goalie Peter Budaj, making his 11th successive start, made 28 saves.

NOTES: Both teams have experienced recent trouble converting power plays. Los Angeles is 2 of 19 in its past seven games, while Anaheim is 2 of 26 in the past 10 games. But the Kings' penalty killers have conceded just one short-handed goal in their opponents' last 33 power plays since Jan. 23. ... Los Angeles scratched LW Andy Andreoff and D Kevin Gravell. ... Kings C Jeff Carter needs one game-winning goal to tie Charlie Simmer for the team's season record with 10. ... Los Angeles' Darryl Sutter is one behind Jacques Lemaire for 13th in games coached with 1,262. ... Anaheim scratched D Brandon Montour, RW Corey Tropp and C Antoine Vermette.