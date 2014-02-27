Preview: Kings at Flames

The Olympic break apparently did wonders for Los Angeles’ offense as the Kings had their largest output in 2 1/2 months on Wednesday. The club attempts to continue its production Thursday, when it visits the Calgary Flames. The Kings netted four unanswered tallies as they rallied from a two-goal deficit to post a 6-4 victory at Colorado, recording their highest goal total since a 6-0 triumph over Montreal on Dec. 10.

Slovenian Olympian Anze Kopitar was the offensive star, registering two goals - including a power-play tally 3:13 into the third period to snap a tie - and an assist as Los Angeles notched its third win in 12 contests. Calgary returns from the break seeking its seventh victory in nine games. The Flames won six of seven before dropping a 2-1 decision at Philadelphia on Feb. 8 in their final contest before the Winter Games.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), TSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE KINGS (32-22-6): Jeff Carter and Justin Williams each collected a tally and an assist Wednesday as Los Angeles scored more than two goals for just the second time in nine games. Kopitar has been the club’s best offensive player of late, registering six goals in his last nine contests and recording three-point performances in two of the last three games. Captain Dustin Brown notched an assist while playing in his 700th NHL contest.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (22-29-7): Finns Joni Ortio and Markus Granlund are expected to make their NHL debuts Thursday. The 22-year-old Ortio has been superb in net for Abbotsford of the American Hockey League, posting a 20-6-0 record and 2.22 goals-against average. Granlund, 20, has collected 23 goals and 44 points in 50 games with the Heat. “It’s exciting,” said Ortio, who is close friends with Granlund. “I‘m happy that we get to make our debut at the same time. It’s a fun coincidence.”

OVERTIME

1. Carter’s assist on Wednesday was the 200th of his NHL career.

2. Calgary won each of the first two meetings of the season, posting a pair of one-goal victories at Los Angeles.

3. The Kings struggled on the penalty kill against Colorado, allowing three goals on five short-handed situations.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Flames 2