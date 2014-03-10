Preview: Kings at Flames

The Los Angeles Kings look to extend their season-high winning streak when they conclude their three-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Monday. Los Angeles skated to its seventh consecutive victory Sunday as Jeff Carter scored two goals and set up another in a 4-2 triumph at Edmonton. The Kings have clamped down defensively during the run, allowing a total of 10 goals and more than one tally only twice.

Calgary has won two straight at home since dropping a 2-0 decision to Los Angeles at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Feb. 27. That setback put an end to the Flames’ five-game winning streak in their own building. Calgary is coming off a 2-1 defeat at Vancouver on Saturday in which it outshot the Canucks 23-14 and allowed just one power-play opportunity.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE KINGS (37-22-6): Jonathan Quick is likely to receive a well-deserved rest after winning his sixth consecutive start on Sunday. Prior to yielding two goals against Edmonton, the United States Olympian posted his fourth shutout of the season while allowing one tally in the other four games during his streak. Mike Richards has scored in two of his last four games after netting just two goals in his previous 44 contests, while defenseman Alec Martinez has recorded three goals and an assist during his four-game point streak.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (25-32-7): Matt Stajan, who has missed the last four games, was granted a leave of absence to mourn the death of his newborn son, Emerson. The infant passed away last Monday following childbirth. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Katie and Matt at this difficult time,” the team said in a statement on Sunday. “We appreciate that everyone has and will continue to respect their privacy during this period.” Enforcer Brian McGrattan scored his second goal of the campaign on Saturday, putting him within one of his career high from last season. The 32-year-old has four points, one shy of his personal best set as a rookie with Ottawa in 2005-06.

OVERTIME

1. Carter’s three-point performance Sunday was his third of the season and first since Dec. 14. The first two efforts were both against Ottawa.

2. Calgary D Tyler Wotherspoon notched his first NHL point with an assist on McGrattan’s goal on Saturday.

3. Kings RW Marian Gaborik has registered five shots in two games since being acquired from Columbus but has yet to record a point.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Flames 2