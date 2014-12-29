Preview: Kings at Flames

After having a week to reflect, the Los Angeles Kings look to avenge one of their most disappointing losses of the season when they visit the Calgary Flames on Monday. Los Angeles built a 3-0 lead against the Flames at home last Monday before rookie Johnny Gaudreau recorded a natural hat trick and captain Mark Giordano completed the comeback at 4:07 of overtime. The Kings bounced back from the deflating defeat by posting a 3-1 triumph over San Jose on Saturday to complete their four-game homestand with a 3-0-1 mark.

Calgary kicked off its own homestand Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Edmonton. Gaudreau continued his sizzling play with a pair of goals and Curtis Glencross registered a tally and an assist as the Flames cruised in the opener of their six-game stretch at Scotiabank Saddledome. It was the second straight victory for Calgary following a winless streak that spanned eight contests (0-7-1).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE KINGS (18-11-7): Los Angeles continues to ride the strong play of Marian Gaborik and Anze Kopitar. Gaborik had his five-game goal-scoring streak snapped Saturday but has collected seven tallies and three assists over his last six contests. Kopitar is riding a five-game point streak during which he has recorded two goals and 10 assists.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (19-15-3): After a breakthrough 2013-14 season during which he scored 10 goals, Joe Colborne netted his first of this campaign in Saturday’s victory. The 24-year-old Calgary native, who missed 18 games with an upper-body injury, feels as if a huge weight has been lifted from his shoulders. “I feel like during the game, there’s a couple times when you’d miss one that is normally going in and you’re wondering if it’s ever going to end,” Colborne told the team’s website. “You’re going to go through times like that in a season, and hopefully I won’t have any that are that prolonged (again).”

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles went 9-for-17 on the power play during its homestand and is 10-for-23 over its last five overall games.

2. Gaudreau enters Monday with a three-game streak during which he has tallied six times after notching the same amount of goals over his first 33 contests this season.

3. The Kings have scored two or more power-play goals in four consecutive games for the first time since March 4-11, 1993, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

PREDICTION: Kings 6, Flames 2