Preview: Kings at Flames

The Los Angeles Kings have no time to lick their wounds as they attempt to avoid a third straight loss when they wrap up the road portion of their schedule Tuesday against the Calgary Flames. Los Angeles wasted the opportunity to regain first place in the Pacific Division, squandering a pair of leads before dropping a 3-2 decision at Vancouver on Monday to remain one point behind Anaheim.

The loss may have cost the Kings in their quest for the second division crown in franchise history as the Ducks will have a game in hand entering their showdown in Los Angeles on Thursday. Calgary is beginning its final homestand of the season - a two-game set that concludes Thursday against the Canucks - after rolling past the Oilers 5-0 in Edmonton on Saturday. Johnny Gaudreau has been a bright spot in a dark campaign for the Flames, avoiding the sophomore jinx by leading the team in goals (30), assists (45) and points (75). Los Angeles looks to complete a sweep of the four-game season series after outscoring Calgary 9-2 over the first three contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, KCOP-13 (Los Angeles), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE KINGS (46-28-5): Tyler Toffoli has been on a surge offensively, recording eight points over his last seven games while becoming the 20th 30-goal scorer in the NHL this season with his tally Monday. Defenseman Alec Martinez is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury after missing the contest against Vancouver. Jamie McBain filled in for Martinez and recorded four shots and a plus-1 rating over 13:43 of ice time in his first game since Feb. 25.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (33-40-6): After splashing onto the scene with a 24-goal, 64-point effort last season that made him a Calder Trophy finalist, Gaudreau has improved upon those numbers despite his young age and diminutive stature. “Never did I think I was going to score 30 goals in the NHL,” the 5-9, 157-pound 22-year old told reporters after scoring twice Saturday to reach the plateau. “It’s a really cool milestone and I‘m really fortunate that I had a lot of really great plays from a lot of great players throughout the season that helped me.” Sean Monahan already has matched his career-high point total of 62 set last campaign but needs four goals over his last four games to equal his personal best of 31 - also posted in 2014-15.

OVERTIME

1. Flames C Joe Colborne is two goals away from becoming the fourth member of the team to reach 20 this season.

2. Los Angeles has lost five straight on the road, last winning in Dallas on March 15.

3. Calgary C Mikael Backlund is one goal shy of matching his career high of 18 from 2013-14.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Kings 2