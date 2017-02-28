The Calgary Flames attempt to extend their winning streak to five games and strengthen their hold on a playoff berth when they kick off a four-game homestand Tuesday against the Pacific Division-rival Los Angeles Kings. Calgary has earned points in six straight contests after completing a 4-0-1 road trip with a 3-1 triumph in Carolina on Sunday.

The Flames, who are just 15-14-0 at home this season, occupy the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference and enter Tuesday four points behind Anaheim for second place in the Pacific. Los Angeles missed out on an opportunity to close in on St. Louis for the second wild card as it squandered a third-period lead Monday and dropped a 5-4 overtime decision at Minnesota. The Kings, who trail the Blues by two points, figure to take their first look at Ben Bishop on Tuesday - two days after he was acquired from Tampa Bay for a package that included fellow goaltender Peter Budaj - after Jonathan Quick made two straight starts following his return from a severe groin injury. The 30-year-old Bishop went 16-12-3 with one shutout and a 2.55 goals-against average for the Lightning this season, winning each of his final five starts - including a 28-save shutout against Los Angeles on Feb. 7.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sportsnet One (Calgary)

ABOUT THE KINGS (30-27-5): Tanner Pearson joined Jeff Carter on Monday as the only members of the team to reach the 20-goal plateau this season, ending his four-game drought that followed a three-game streak during which he tallied four times. The 24-year-old left wing has collected 12 points over his last eight contests, recording a trio of three-point performances in that span. After being kept off the scoresheet for nine consecutive contests, Marian Gaborik recorded a goal and an assist against his former Minnesota team to draw within seven and five, respectively, of 400 in each category.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (33-26-4): Johnny Gaudreau has turned on the offense of late, registering two goals and six assists over his last four games to pull within one point of Mikael Backlund (44) for the team lead and earn the NHL's Third Star of the Week honors. The 23-year-old Gaudreau, who notched his third two-goal effort of the season in the win over the Hurricanes, is tied with rookie Matthew Tkachuk for first on the team in assists (30). Sean Monahan, who recently scored his 100th career goal, needs one assist to reach the century mark and one point for 200 in the NHL.

OVERTIME

1. Kings D Alec Martinez and Flames D T.J. Brodie both are expected to play in their 400th NHL game on Tuesday.

2. Calgary D Michael Stone, who has recorded two assists in four contests since being acquired from Arizona, needs two points for 100 in the NHL.

3. Los Angeles RW Dustin Brown is two points shy of 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Flames 1