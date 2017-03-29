Preview: Kings at Flames

(Updated: FIXES second sentence)

The Calgary Flames ended a five-year playoff drought on April 9, 2015 with a home victory over the Los Angeles Kings. After missing the postseason in 2015-16, host Calgary can clinch a berth in this season's tournament with a regulation victory when the Pacific Division rivals face off at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.

The Flames, who hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference but still are in the race for first place in the Pacific, have won two straight overall and three in a row at home - including a triumph over Colorado on Monday in the opener of a four-game stretch at the Saddledome. One of those home victories was a 5-2 win over Los Angeles on March 19 in which Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan each recorded a goal and two assists. The Kings' slim postseason hopes got even slimmer Tuesday as they dropped a 2-1 decision at Edmonton to fall to 0-3-2 over their last five road games. The goal against the Oilers was the first in two contests for Los Angeles, which trails St. Louis by 11 points for the second wild card with seven games remaining.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sportsnet (Calgary)

ABOUT THE KINGS (35-33-7): Jarome Iginla scored the lone goal for Los Angeles on Tuesday - his 12th of the season and fourth in 12 games since being acquired from Colorado. The 39-year-old right wing needs two more tallies to tie Joe Sakic (625) for 15th place on the all-time list, is two power-play goals away from pulling even with Brian Bellows (198) for 19th in NHL history and will become the sixth player ever to score 100 game-winners with his next one. Jeff Carter leads the team with 31 goals but is mired in an eight-game drought and has tallied just once in his last 14 contests.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (43-29-4): Linemates Gaudreau and Monahan have been on an offensive tear of late, combining for six goals and 13 assists over the last five games. Gaudreau leads the team with 58 points and has notched at least one in each contest over that stretch, recording two tallies and seven assists, while Monahan is two points back after collecting 10 (four goals, six assists) in that span - including six in his last two matches. After Gaudreau notched his 200th career point in the win over Colorado and Kris Versteeg recorded his 200th assist, captain Mark Giordano can reach 100 goals by scoring against Los Angeles.

OVERTIME

1. Flames C Lance Bouma's next game will be his 300th in the NHL.

2. Kings C Trevor Lewis will reach 500 career contests when he takes the ice Wednesday.

3. The home team won each of the first three contests of the five-game season series, which concludes on April 6 in Los Angeles.

PREDICTION: Flames 5, Kings 2