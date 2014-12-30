Hiller leads Flames over Kings

CALGARY, Alberta -- Calgary Flames goalie Jonas Hiller was debuting a new mask.

If it was up to right winger Jiri Hudler, Hiller would have been wearing the Flames’ fire-helmet award, too, after a 26-save performance in Monday’s 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Instead, Hudler was presented with Calgary’s player-of-the-game lid after a two-assist performance.

“I thought (Hiller) was great,” Hudler said. “He should have the helmet right now.”

One week ago, the Flames stunned the Kings with a late comeback.

Monday’s wire-to-wire win over the defending Stanley Cup champions was even more impressive, and Hiller was the biggest reason for it.

Left winger Curtis Glencross and center Markus Granlund each scored for the hosts in a 62-second span in the first period, and the 32-year-old goalie took care of the rest as the Flames (20-15-3) posted a third consecutive victory.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Flames

Right winger Tyler Toffoli had the lone marker for the Kings (18-12-7), while goalie Jonathan Quick surrendered two goals on 15 shots.

Kings left winger Dwight King had a golden opportunity to tie it up with just a handful of seconds remaining in regulation, but Hiller made a pad save to preserve the victory.

“He was the difference in tonight’s game,” said Flames coach Bob Hartley. “He came up with some huge saves at the right time, and you need this, especially when you’re playing the defending Stanley Cup champs. We asked the boys this morning, we said, ‘We can’t afford any passengers. We got a great game from everyone, and our best player was our goalie.”

The Flames stormed back from a three-goal deficit for a 4-3 overtime triumph in Los Angeles on Dec. 22, but they grabbed an early lead in Monday’s rematch.

Hudler spun away from Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin and found Glencross alone in the slot at the 12:13 mark of the first period, and Calgary’s alternate captain zipped a shot into the top corner to open the scoring.

Just over a minute later, rookie Johnny Gaudreau danced into the offensive zone and made a pass to Hudler, who tapped the puck to Granlund in the slot. It was an easy finish for the young pivot and a second helper for Hudler, who now leads the Flames with 36 points on the season.

“His hockey sense is unbelievable,” Hartley said of Hudler. “He basically set up Granny and Glenny to open nets. That’s the hockey sense, that’s the vision that he has. He’s a great passer.”

Toffoli trimmed the lead just before the second intermission. The right winger snuck behind Flames defensemen TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano on a line change, and Kings captain Dustin Brown provided a perfect pass, with Toffoli racing in alone and fooling Hiller with a move to his backhand.

One of Hiller’s best saves came moments later, when he stretched out to stop Toffoli on a rebound.

“He got his leg on it. I tried to get it upstairs, but it was kind of rolling there,” Toffoli said. “I think if I put that in there, it’s a totally different ending to the game.”

That’s something both teams could agree on.

“That was probably a game-breaking save for us,” Glencross said.

Hiller made another series of key stops in the final moments, stopping right winger Jeff Carter’s initial shot and then denying King on the rebound.

He stopped all 10 shots fired his direction in the third.

“Their goalie played well. The thing was, we really didn’t start pushing until the latter half of the second, and the third period we dominated,” said Kings defenseman Drew Doughty. “The reason why we lost was we had two quick lapses in the first period and they scored on them, and we had to battle back from there on out. We need to start earlier. We need to start with a lead rather than be behind right away.”

The struggling Edmonton Oilers are the next opponent for both the Kings and Flames. The Kings face the Oilers on Tuesday at Rexall Place, while the Flames will welcome their provincial rivals to the Scotiabank Saddledome on New Year’s Eve.

NOTES: Gaudreau was selected the NHL’s first star of the week Monday. The rookie scored five times last week, leading the Flames to back-to-back victories. ... Kings LW Marian Gaborik was scratched from Monday’s game due to illness. Kings D Robyn Regehr, who spent 11 seasons with the Flames, missed a fourth straight outing with a hand injury. ... Flames C Mikael Backlund, out since Oct. 28 due to an abdominal injury, participated in Monday’s morning skate and is hoping to be cleared for full contact Tuesday. C Josh Jooris (upper body) and D Ladislav Smid (upper body) are also out for the Flames. ... Kings D Slava Voynov appeared Monday in a California courtroom and pleaded not guilty to a felony domestic violence charge. A jury trial was scheduled for March 2. Voynov remains suspended by the NHL.