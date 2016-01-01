Kings finish year in style with win in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Los Angeles Kings finished off 2015 in style by beating the Calgary Flames 4-1 for their fourth straight win, all on the road.

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, who stopped 23 of 24 shots he faced, got some help from left winger Milan Lucic to record his 21st win of the season.

Late in the second period, Lucic reached behind him to deflect a shot taken by Flames defenseman TJ Brodie wide of the Kings’ net with the blade of his stick.

“That’s kind of a game changer there,” said Quick. “If they get one, it’s 3-1 going into the third instead of 3-0, so that’s a big difference in the game him making that play.”

Right winger David Jones made a nice cross-crease pass to Brodie, whose one-timer would have gone into a wide-open net if not for Lucic’s heads-up play.

“My first save of my career,” joked Lucic, who also scored the game-winning goal early in the second period. “It was just a good stick in a good area. He was appreciative of it. Obviously he bails us out all the time, so it was nice to bail him out there. A lucky play that ends up being a big play in the game -- just fortunate to help him out.”

Right winger Marian Gaborik and left wingers Andy Andreoff and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Kings (24-11-2), who beat the Canucks 5-0 in Vancouver on Monday and the Oilers 5-2 in Edmonton the next night for a successful trip through western Canada.

“You look at the last three games in western Canada, we were able to get goals in bunches and get the momentum and sustain it after that,” said Lucic. “To be able to come out of this with eight out of eight points is something that we really needed to do to keep moving ourselves up the standings and pushing the teams down below us.”

Flames defenseman Mark Giordano scored at 3:36 of the third period to spoil Quick’s shut-out bid.

“We’ve got to manage the game better,” said Giordano. “We got down three goals. They’re too good of a team. I know we’ve done it before, coming back, and we can -- but it’s not going to happen every night and you saw tonight, we just couldn’t get that second goal.”

After reeling off 11 straight wins on home ice to set a franchise record, the Flames (17-18-2) have now lost two in a row on home ice.

Making his eighth straight start in net for the Flames, goalie Karri Ramo finished with 20 saves.

Flames coach Bob Hartley said the difference in the game was that the Kings capitalized on their chances.

“We didn’t give them that much,” said Hartley. “We hit a few posts, we got some great chances. I felt that overall, I like our game, but they were better than us on their chances versus ours and that’s where the game was decided.”

Gaborik put the Kings up 1-0 at 11:04 of the first when he cut into the slot before snapping a quick shot past Ramo, who was screened on the play.

The Kings poured on the pressure early in the second period and were rewarded with goals by Lucic and Andreoff. After Lucic shoveled a rebound past Ramo at 1:46, Andreoff converted a feed from left winger Michael Mersch 78 seconds later to give the Kings a 3-0 lead.

”That was the difference in the game -- they outplayed us until we got down three and then we started to take chances to come from behind generated a bit,“ said Giordano. They’re a great team, obviously one of the best in the league this year, and they came out in the second hungry and got those two goals that really were the difference.”

NOTES: The Kings were without C Jeff Carter for the second straight game because of an upper-body injury. Also scratched for the Kings were D Jamie McBain and C Jordan Weal. D Matt Greene (shoulder) and LW Kyle Clifford (upper body) are on injured reserve. ... Calgary’s scratches were LW Mason Raymond, C Josh Jooris and D Ladislav Smid. RW Michael Frolik (upper body) is on injured reserve. .