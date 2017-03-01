Brodie goal lifts Flames past Kings in OT

CALGARY, Alberta -- TJ Brodie saw an opportunity in overtime and took full advantage of it.

Brodie jumped on the ice and was the beneficiary of a nice breakaway pass from Mikael Backlund. He then sped into the offensive zone and backhanded a shot past L.A. goalie Ben Bishop at 1:47 of the extra session.

His second game-winning goal of the season led the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome

"I saw the middle of the ice open up and I figured I'd shoot through there and Backs made a great pass," said Brodie, who noticed that Anze Kopitar, Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty had been on the ice for a long time for the Kings. "I just knew they had a couple guys back there by our net. I figured I'd take off and at least make them have to stay out. I knew they had been out there for a shift already."

Micheal Ferland also scored for the Flames (34-26-4), who have won five games in a row to pull to within two points of the Anaheim Ducks for the third spot in the NHL's Pacific Division.

Goalie Brian Elliott made 28 saves to post his fourth straight win. He's started six of Calgary's last seven games.

"It's just building for everybody," said Bishop (16-13-3). "It's coming together. It's everybody talking, everybody communicating out on the ice and it just makes things easier."

Tanner Pearson scored for the Kings (30-27-6), who also dropped a 5-4 decision on the road one night earlier to the Minnesota Wild.

"Not the way you want it to go," said Pearson. "We got two points on this road trip in two games, but the teams that we need to catch are still winning, too."

Bishop stopped 28 shots in his debut in net for the Kings after being acquired on Sunday in a deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning that saw fellow netminder Peter Budaj go the other way.

"I'm excited here moving forward," said Bishop. "Watching these guys from a distance and now the last couple games being around them, you can see why they've been so successful. We're chasing here. We need as many points as we can and take advantage of being home (for the next seven games). In (the) playoffs you never know what could happen."

Pearson opened the scoring during a man advantage for the Kings at 8:42 of the first period when he whacked at the puck three times until it finally crossed the goal line. The play was reviewed and then the goal was upheld after Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan challenged that there was goalie interference.

The Kings had a great chance to build on their lead early in the second, but Elliott made a nice kick save with his left pad to turn aside a shot from the slot by Andy Andreoff.

Ferland provided a spark for the Flames when he laid a big hit on Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin in the corner. He then skated to the slot and one-timed a pass from Mark Giordano into the top corner over Bishop's blocker to pull the Flames into a 1-1 tie at 9:44.

The Kings outshot the Flames 12-8 in the third period and nearly won the game when Muzzin's point shot hit Giordano in front and bounced toward the net, but Elliott managed to keep the puck out.

"Honestly, I thought it had a good shot of going in," said Giordano, who cleared the puck from the crease before the horn sounded. "I knew (Elliott) didn't really know where it was. I was hoping he had it. But the reaction of the crowd made me think to look behind him to the side of him because it must have been trickling and sure enough, it was. Hey, lucky break. You get some of those sometimes and we'll take it, for sure."

Kings coach Brent Sutter said the Flames definitely benefited from some late puck luck.

"That deflection late almost went in behind Elliott and out the other side," said Sutter. "Overtime we win the faceoff and have a chance. Mikael Backlund gets it behind the net and Brodie stretches out and it's a breakaway."

NOTES: Flames LW Micheal Ferland has scored Calgary's first goal six times this season, including in two straight games and in five of the past 13. ... The Flames placed D Jyrki Jokipakka on waivers on Tuesday. Jokipakka had been a healthy scratch in Calgary's last eight games. ... Also scratched for the Flames were D Dennis Wideman and C Freddie Hamilton. ... The Kings scratched D Kevin Gravel, LW Adrian Kempe and C Jordan Nolan. ... Kings LW Tanner Pearson has scored six goals and added seven assists in his past nine contests after going through a five-game scoring drought.