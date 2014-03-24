Preview: Kings at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers attempt to complete a perfect four-game homestand and extend their overall winning streak to six contests when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. After getting trounced by San Jose in its first game back from the Olympic break, Philadelphia has gone on a tear, earning at least one point in nine of its last 10 contests (8-1-1). The Flyers, who sit one point ahead of the New York Rangers for second place in the Metropolitan Division, continued their winning ways with a 4-1 triumph over Western Conference-leading St. Louis on Saturday as Wayne Simmonds scored his fifth goal in four games.

Los Angeles is coming off a 2-3-0 homestand during which it lost the first three contests before outscoring Washington and Florida 5-1 in back-to-back victories. Trevor Lewis recorded a goal and an assist against the Panthers on Saturday while Jonathan Quick posted his fifth shutout of the season en route to his franchise-record 172nd career win. Philadelphia skated to a 2-0 triumph in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 as former King Simmonds and captain Claude Giroux each registered a goal and an assist.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE KINGS (40-25-6): Former Flyers captain Mike Richards ended his six-game point drought with a goal against Florida - his 10th of the season and fourth in 46 games. The 29-year-old needs one tally in his final 11 contests to avoid tying his career low set in 2006-07 with Philadelphia. Jeff Carter, another ex-Flyer, returns to Philadelphia for the first time since being traded to Columbus prior to the 2011-12 season.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (38-25-7): Philadelphia is off to a great start during its stretch of 12 games that features matchups against many of the league’s top teams. The Flyers have defeated Pittsburgh (twice), Chicago and St. Louis thus far, with contests versus Los Angeles, the New York Rangers, Toronto, the Blues and Boston (twice) still to come. The club still will have to perform well as it is only four points ahead of Washington, which enters Monday on the outside of the playoff picture.

OVERTIME

1. Carter leads the Kings with 24 goals but has gone six games without a tally.

2. Giroux has collected a goal and nine assists during his six-game point streak and has not gone two straight contests without a point since being kept off the scoresheet on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

3. Los Angeles captain Dustin Brown is questionable with an upper-body injury suffered in Saturday’s win.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Kings 2