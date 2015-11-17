Preview: Kings at Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers forward Brayden Schenn went from the outhouse to the penthouse in short order on Monday. After serving as a healthy scratch in his last game, Schenn was elevated to the team’s top line and is expected to remain there when the Flyers host his former team in the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

“It’s hard to figure out sometimes,” Schenn told the Courier Post. “I didn’t talk to (coach Dave Hakstol). ... At the same time I’ll be ready for my opportunity, my chance.” Schenn certainly was ready when he scored in overtime to send Philadelphia to a 3-2 home victory over Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2014. The Flyers also skated to a 3-2 overtime triumph in their last outing, but their defeat of Carolina was just their second win in 10 contests (2-6-2). Los Angeles opens a five-game road trip on the heels of winning 11 of its last 14 to vault into first place in the Pacific Division.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE KINGS (11-6-0): Jeff Carter continued his strong surge with an assist in Los Angeles’ 4-3 victory over Edmonton on Saturday, marking his 15th point in 12 games. The forward hasn’t fared well against his former team, however, recording just one goal in four meetings. Marian Gaborik scored against the Oilers for his first goal since Oct. 18 and added an assist to double his point total.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (6-8-3): Schenn’s promotion to the first line brought about Michael Raffl’s demotion to the fourth, as the struggling Austrian takes the place of the injured Ryan White (upper body). A sputtering offense continues to be an issue for Philadelphia, which has mustered just 14 goals in its last nine contests. Former King Wayne Simmonds is bucking the trend, however, as he has two goals and an assist in his last four games. Simmonds also tallied in Philadelphia’s 2-1 triumph over Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia G Michal Neuvirth is expected to get the start, but has lost four of his last five decisions (1-3-1).

2. Los Angeles has killed off all 12 of its short-handed situations over the last four games.

3. Former Flyer and King Simon Gagne will be honored by the home team after he announced his retirement in September.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Flyers 1