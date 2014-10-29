Flyers’ Schenn scores OT winner vs. Kings

PHILADELPHIA -- Brayden Schenn stuck it to his former team.

Schenn scored a breakaway goal with 2:24 left in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Tuesday night.

Left winger Michael Raffl and center Chris VandeVelde also had goals to help the Flyers (4-3-2) win their third straight game.

Schenn’s winner was initially ruled no goal, but was overturned on a video review. His shot was stopped by Jonathan Quick, but the Kings goaltender fell into the net and the puck crossed the line.

“I was unsure,” Schenn said. “I knew a majority of his body was behind the line. It was the end of the shift, I picked it off, tried to get as much separation and with the fresh ice, it slipped into the net. It’s a good win for our team. It’s always good to beat a team you played for.”

Quick angrily tossed his stick after the call was changed. The defending Stanley Cup champion Kings (6-1-2) had won six in a row prior to Tuesday.

Right winger Tyler Toffoli and center Mike Richards scored goals for the Kings.

Flyers goaltender Ray Emery made 38 saves while Quick saved 40.

“It feels good but you take things game by game,” Emery said. “I enjoy being in there. It’s nice to contribute and get some points. It helps when the boys are playing like they are.”

The game marked the return of former Flyers forwards Richards, Jeff Carter and Justin Williams.

Richards and Carter were once the faces of the franchise in Philadelphia, but they were traded in separate deals on the same day in 2011. Carter ended up joining Richards, Philadelphia’s former captain, in Los Angeles and they won two Stanley Cups in the past three seasons.

“It’s all worked out for us,” Carter said. “Couldn’t be happier.”

But it was Schenn, acquired in the deal for Richards, who got the winner Tuesday.

Richards scored the tying goal 5:01 into the third period when Emery stopped defenseman Drew Doughty’s turnaround shot, but couldn’t control the rebound. Richards flipped it in for his first goal in four games against Philadelphia.

“I have a lot of memories in here and you can’t help but think about it a little bit,” Richards said.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead on Raffl’s fifth goal 5:24 into the game. Right winger Jakub Voracek set it up with a centering pass from behind the net to center Claude Giroux. His shot was blocked and Raffl wristed it past Quick.

Toffoli tied it at 1 with a short-handed goal later in the period. Toffoli picked up a loose puck after right winger Matt Read’s errant pass bounced over defenseman Michael del Zotto’s stick. Toffoli broke in alone against Emery and beat him for his fifth goal.

“I don’t think we had the best first period, we didn’t play great,” Toffoli said. “We didn’t play our game and we were down trying to come back the rest of the game and I think we were lucky to get the one point tonight.”

Voracek then made nearly the exact play to set up VandeVelde’s first goal with 44 seconds left in the first. VandeVelde ripped a slap shot past Quick off a perfect centering pass from Voracek behind the net.

Emery made several big saves to keep the Flyers ahead.

“He’s playing unbelievable,” right winger Wayne Simmonds said. “Even when we’re not giving him support, he’s giving us chances to get back in games or win games. And I think it’s great.”

NOTES: Kings C Anze Kopitar didn’t play because of an upper-body injury. Kopitar, who was injured Sunday against Columbus, had missed only one game in the past four seasons. ... C Trevor Lewis is close to returning for the Kings. He missed seven games because of an upper-body injury. ... The Kings played with only 19 skaters. ... The Flyers were still without C Vincent Lecavalier, D Andrew MacDonald and D Braydon Coburn. ... Flyers G Ray Emery made his fifth start. G Steve Mason is winless this season at 0-3-1. ... Several scouts were at the game.