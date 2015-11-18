Kings win wild one in Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- With his team trailing by one as the clock ticked into the final minute, left winger Milan Lucic fired a shot high into a slew of bodies. The puck was knocked out of the air before hitting the ice, off the post and into the net.

Sometimes all it takes is a bounce of the puck, and that was the case on Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Kings forced overtime with a goal in the last minute of regulation before beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in the shootout at Wells Fargo Center.

Los Angeles never led until it was all said and done, but Lucic knotted the score with 54 seconds remaining in regulation, while center Anze Kopitar won it in the shootout, helping the Kings (12-6-0) kick off their Eastern Conference five-game road trip with their 12th victory in the last 15 games.

“Just trying to get two points every time you go out,” Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick said. “Doesn’t matter how you get them, but just trying to get them.”

Not only did the Flyers (6-8-4) dominate overtime and come up empty, but they also played what they called one of their best games of the season. Philadelphia earned a point, but has not won at home since Oct. 24, as the Flyers lost nine of their last 11 games without consecutive wins since Oct. 21-24.

“We’ll take a look why we gave up the (third-period) goal, but our team played well tonight,” Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol said. “I always call a spade a spade, good or bad -- our team played hard and we played well tonight.”

The Flyers thought it was going to result in a win and two points.

Then, Lucic put the puck in traffic and it somehow found its way in.

“There’s 10 guys or so in front and I can’t see a thing,” Flyers goalie Steve Mason said. “I think it hit a body in front, went off the post and went in on the other side of the net.”

After another wild 3-on-3 overtime, the Kings prevailed in the shootout. Quick (9-6-0) made 36 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the skills competition.

“We got off to a good start, played a good game,” Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said. “Glad we got the extra point -- last year we didn’t and that’s why we missed the playoffs.”

Flyers goalie Steve Mason (3-5-3) was strong, stopping 38 shots, but allowed the lone goal in the shootout to Kopitar.

“Everything comes into play,” Kopitar said. “I wanted to pick a corner.”

The Flyers went on the power play three minutes into the game and capitalized. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was the beneficiary of terrific puck movement by Philadelphia and blasted a slap shot from the point for his first NHL goal and 1-0 lead. Right winger Jakub Voracek got it started by feeding Giroux, who found Gostisbehere with space and ready to shoot.

The Kings answered on their first power play with five minutes left in the first when defenseman Jamie McBain scored from the top of the circle. McBain took a pass from defenseman Alec Martinez and fired it past a shielded Mason for his first goal of the season.

Midway through the second period, it appeared the Flyers grabbed the lead when center Brayden Schenn tapped in a loose puck in traffic. Referees ruled it a good goal, but after official review, the goal was overturned for a distinct kicking motion.

”To be honest, I didn’t mean to kick it,“ Schenn said. ”Apparently it was offside as well, they were going to challenge, that’s what we were told.

“As I was getting taken down, my skate hit it.”

It turned out to be a key difference. So was the bounce of the puck.

“We were fortunate enough to win,” Sutter said.

NOTES: Prior to puck drop, the Flyers honored former LW Simon Gagne, who retired in the offseason. Gagne played parts of 11 seasons with the Flyers and won the 2012 Stanley Cup finals with the Kings. Gagne was a first-round draft pick of the Flyers in 1998 and is ninth on the team’s all-time goals list with 264. ... Kings D Matt Greene was out of the lineup with an upper-body injury. He has not played since Oct. 13 and will miss the team’s five-game road trip. ... Flyers backup G Michal Neuvirth was out with an upper-body injury. After not practicing Monday, G Steve Mason received the start. G Anthony Stolarz was recalled from the Flyers’ AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley to back up Mason. ... Kings D Christian Ehrhoff, D Derek Forbort and C Jordan Weal were all healthy scratches. ... Flyers C R.J. Umberger (foot), D Mark Streit (detached pubic plate), C Ryan White (upper body) were all out of the lineup. ... The Kings next travel to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Friday, while the Flyers welcome the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.