Preview: Kings at Hurricanes

The Los Angeles Kings are still looking to put together a complete effort as they head east to open a four-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. The Kings snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Wednesday night, but they needed overtime to prevail after squandering a three-goal first-period lead. Jeff Carter continued his hot start with the OT game-winner, giving him four goals in as many games.

Carolina is coming off its best all-around effort of the young season, battling back to snatch a 3-2 victory at Washington on Thursday. It was a solid rebound performance for the Hurricanes, who bounced back from a 5-2 loss in Pittsburgh by holding the league’s best power play scoreless on five chances. Carolina also notched a pair of firsts - the first career goal by rookie Elias Lindholm and Alexander Semin’s initial tally of the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), SportSouth (Carolina)

ABOUT THE KINGS (2-2-0): One area Los Angeles rectified in its victory over Ottawa was the power play, converting on 3-of-6 chances - including both goals by Carter. “That’s what we need from our power play, to step up at big times,” said captain Dustin Brown, who also scored with the man advantage. “The important thing is to continue to build on that.” Anze Kopitar and Mike Richards are still seeking their first goals, but each had two assists versus the Senators.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (2-1-1): Nathan Gerbe had a total of 11 goals over the previous two seasons with Buffalo, but the free-agent signee delivered the game-winner against Washington for his team-high third tally in four games. “He’s competes and he works and he’s really worked for his goals so far,” Hurricanes coach Kirk Muller said. “It was a huge one tonight.” Another offseason acquisition, goaltender Anton Khudobin, also came up big with 30 saves to improve to 2-0-0.

OVERTIME

1. Kings G Jonathan Quick has not been sharp with a 3.13 goals-against average and .890 save percentage.

2. Hurricanes C Jeff Skinner had two assists Thursday to boost his season total to five.

3. Carolina beat the visiting Kings 2-1 in their last meeting in February 2012 behind Cam Ward’s 24 saves.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Hurricanes 2