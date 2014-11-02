Preview: Kings at Hurricanes

The Los Angeles Kings look to end their three-game winless streak when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday and could have an important player back in the lineup to help. Anze Kopitar is expecting to play after missing the previous three games with an upper-body injury as the Kings try to ignite an offense which has produced only four goals in the last three contests. The Hurricanes snapped their eight-game winless streak to start the season with a 3-0 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Los Angeles has won five of its last six meetings with Carolina while Jonathan Quick has allowed only two goals in two career outings against the Hurricanes. The Kings have yet to win on the road in four games (0-2-2) this season while collecting six victories in seven home contests. Carolina captain Eric Staal has registered an assist in two straight games since returning from an upper-body injury.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE KINGS (6-3-2): Kopitar will be a welcome addition and Marian Gaborik, who has missed the last eight games with an upper-body injury, also could be back in the lineup soon. Tyler Toffoli is off to a strong start with six goals and eight assists while linemates Jeff Carter (12 points) and Tanner Pearson (team-high seven goals) also have been key offensive contributors. Defenseman Drew Doughty is looking for his first goal of the season and captain Dustin Brown has just one point in 11 games.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (1-6-2): Elias Lindholm, the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft, snapped a seven-game point drought with a pair of goals in the victory Saturday as Carolina registered a season-high 35 shots on goal. Jiri Tlusty netted his team-leading sixth goal for the Hurricanes, but former 40-goal scorer Alexander Semin has yet to tally, leading to him being a healthy scratch on Saturday. Cam Ward earned the shutout against Arizona with a 25-save performance after allowing at least three goals in his first four games and may get another start Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings are 0-for-11 on the power play and have allowed six man-advantage goals on the road this season.

2. Carolina LW Jeff Skinner has one goal in five games this season and is two tallies from 100 in his career at age 22.

3. Los Angeles leads the league with 357 hits, led by D Robyn Regehr’s 43.

PREDICTION: Kings 5, Hurricanes 1