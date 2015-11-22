Preview: Kings at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have outshot every opponent this month but it hasn’t translated into many positive results while settling for one victory and five points in eight contests. The Hurricanes look to ignite their struggling offense and taste some reward for their improved play when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday afternoon.

Carolina coughed up a lead late in a 2-1 shootout loss to Toronto on Friday to extend its winless stretch to five games in which the Hurricanes own only six goals. It won’t get any easier against the Kings, who stood second in the league in goals against (2.16) entering Saturday’s games and are 12-4-0 since losing their first three contests of the season. Los Angeles saw a three-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss at Detroit on Friday and expects to have No. 1 goalie Jonathan Quick back in net after a night off. The Hurricanes will have to contain the line of Jeff Carter, Tyler Toffoli and Milan Lucic, which has posted 48 points combined.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Carolina

ABOUT THE KINGS (12-7-0): Carter scored twice Friday and tops the team with 19 points while Toffoli is next with 18, including at least one in six consecutive games while registering a plus-4 rating in the same span. Lucic has six goals, notching three in the last four contests, and defenseman Drew Doughty owns nine assists – one behind Carter. Left wing Tanner Pearson has posted eight points (two goals) in the last eight games for the Kings, who lead the Pacific Division and are 5-2-0 on the road.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (6-10-3): Prior to Saturday’s games, Carolina was ranked 28th in the league in scoring (1.89) and last on the power play (12.7 percent), which is 2-for-17 in the last five contests. Versatile forward Jordan Staal missed practice Saturday with soreness after blocking a shot in the last game, but is hopeful to be in the lineup against Los Angeles. Cam Ward, who is winless in his last four games (0-3-1), is expected in net Sunday and defenseman Ryan Murphy (concussion) is likely out for the third straight contest.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles D Christian Ehrhoff (five points, minus-7 rating) could return to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch the last two contests.

2. Carolina D Justin Faulk has scored a point in each of the last four games and leads the team with 13.

3. The Kings defeated Carolina 3-0 on Oct. 23 and has won four of the last five meetings.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Hurricanes 2