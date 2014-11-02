Hurricanes 3, Kings 2: Chris Terry and Elias Lindholm recorded a goal and an assist apiece as Carolina edged visiting Los Angeles for its second win in as many nights.

Rookie Victor Rask added his first NHL goal for the Hurricanes, who beat Arizona 3-0 on Saturday after starting the season 0-6-2. Cam Ward, playing for the second consecutive night, turned aside 30 shots – 12 in the third period – as Carolina held off a surge by the Kings.

Mike Richards and defenseman Alec Martinez notched goals as Los Angeles saw its winless streak grow to four games (0-3-1). Jonathan Quick, who had beaten the Hurricanes in their previous two encounters, had 29 saves as the Kings dropped to 0-3-2 on the road.

Ward stopped all seven shots he faced in the first period and the Hurricanes gave him a lead on Rask’s deflection with 1:34 remaining. Terry extended the lead with a power-play goal on a one-timer 50 seconds into the second session and Richards answered with the man advantage at 5:39 after a setup by Drew Doughty.

Lindholm restored the two-goal edge on a blast from the right wing with 3:59 left in the second for his third tally in two games. Martinez responded through a screen from the right point 7:58 into the third to close to gap to 3-2, but Ward was strong during a late Los Angeles power-play chance.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles F Jordan Nolan served the first of his two-game suspension for boarding Detroit C Darren Helm in Friday’s game. … Carolina RW Alexander Semin, who has two assists and owns a minus-7 rating in eight games, was a healthy scratch for the second straight contest. Semin is in the second of a five-year contract worth $35 million. … Kings C Anze Kopitar and RW Marian Gaborik both returned to the lineup from injuries, but were held without a point and had three shots combined.