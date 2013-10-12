Carter, Quick lead Kings over ‘Canes in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Los Angeles Kings had to feel comfortable with the percentages heading into a shootout with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jeff Carter scored and Jonathan Quick improved his career record to 32-18 in shootouts as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Friday night.

While Quick’s won-loss record is stellar (sixth most wins among active goalies), he raised his save percentage to .700, while Carter scored his ninth career shootout in 30 attempts. Meanwhile, Carolina goalie Cam Ward fell to just 11-23 in shootouts with just a .615 save percentage.

Even through the Kings don’t play the Hurricanes often, Carter said he had a slight advantage matching up against Ward from his years with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I had a little bit of a head start on everybody since I played in the East for six years, but Billy Ranford (the Kings goaltending coach) does a great job before the games no matter who we are playing. He keeps us informed and we watch videos in the morning, so the coaches give us everything we need.”

The Kings began a four-game road swing through the Southeast with a victory as Carter beat Ward on a backhander as the second Kings shooter. Quick stopped Jeff Skinner, Alexander Semin and Nathan Gerbe in the shootout.

“It’s never easy coming all the way out here,” Carter said. “Carolina, the Florida teams and Nashville -- they are all tough games. So we got the confidence going a little bit to start the trip and that’s always good.”

Carolina (2-2-1) has yet to score more than three goals in any of its first five games.

“The Kings demand you play a hard fought game, low scoring,” Carolina coach Kirk Muller said. “I think this is a game that shows our team is growing together.”

With 2:38 left in overtime, Hurricanes defenseman Jay Harrison was called for hooking as he tried to tie up Mike Richards from breaking in alone on Ward. However, the Kings failed to get a shot on goal as Carolina was able to clear the puck four times and the Kings were called for icing once.

There was no scoring for more than 53 minutes, then each team found the net in a 40-second span as Ward and Quick lost their shutout bids and the game went to overtime tied 1-1.

“There wasn’t much time left when they scored so those two points should have been locked in for us,” Carter said. “And then we go to overtime and it’s 4-on-3 and that should be two points for us, too. That needs a little work because that was ugly.”

Los Angeles took three penalties in the first 12:44 of the third period and the last one, a hooking call against Jarrett Stoll, cost the Kings. Skinner scored his first goal of the season on a rebound, but not before Dwight King got LA on the board with a short-handed goal in the early stages of Carolina’s man-advantage opportunity.

King broke in on Ward for his first goal of the season after Justin Faulk over skated the puck at the blue line when he tried to secure an errant pass from Eric Staal as the Canes attempted to break out of their zone on the power play.

“We just wanted to get out of there with a kill and when you get an opportunity like I had you want to take advantage of them,” King said of just his 10th goal in 85 career games. “But when you’re leading with five minutes left in the game you need to close those out. But we have a top class goalie and he showed it again.”

Elias Lindholm, the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft, who scored his first career goal Thursday night in Carolina’s 3-2 victory at Washington, left early in the second period with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. The 18-year-old center became the youngest Swedish-born player in NHL history to score a goal and was promoted to the third line against the Kings.

However, the rookie left the ice once in the first period after taking a hit to a shoulder and then exited less than five minutes into the second after another hit along the boards and didn’t return.

“We’ll get the reports (Saturday) morning so hopefully it’s not too bad,” Muller said of Lindholm’s injury.

NOTES: The Kings begin the season with six of eight games on the road. ... Carolina C Brett Sutter played against his father -- Kings coach Darryl Sutter -- for the first time in his career. ... Canes D Justin Faulk, who is 14th in the league in ice time, missed several first-period shifts after a hard check against Kings captain Dustin Brown. ... Staal played in his 695th game, moving past former captain Rod Brind‘Amour and into sole possession of second place on the Hurricanes’ career list. ... Quick logged his first action against Carolina in career game No. 291. ... D Mike Komisarek made his season debut with the Canes after being a healthy scratch for the first four games.