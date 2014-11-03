Hurricanes beat Kings for second straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes could get used to this.

Another performance defined by gritty effort and solid goaltending produced the type of result they have sought, this time with a 3-2 victory against the slumping Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at PNC Arena.

“If you’re ready, willing and able, you can compete and we did that,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “It’s a validation and it’s starting a formation of an identity.”

Center Victor Rask’s first NHL goal set the tone, and goalie Cam Ward helped back it up with a strong game.

The Hurricanes (2-6-2), who became the last team in the NHL to post an initial victory this season when they won Saturday night, suddenly own a two-game winning streak.

Ward finished with 30 saves, including four stops on Los Angeles’ late power play.

“When he needed to be there, he was,” Hurricanes center Eric Staal said.

The Hurricanes withstood a Los Angeles power play for two minutes beginning with 3:07 left.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Hurricanes

Left winger Chris Terry and center Elias Lindholm also scored for Carolina, which recorded 32 shots for its second-highest total of the season.

Center Mike Richards and defenseman Alec Martinez scored the Los Angeles goals, but the defending champion Kings (6-4-2) are winless in their last four games -- all on the road. They managed a total of four goals in those four games.

“We’ve had trouble scoring so just about every mistake you make is magnified,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “We weren’t chasing the game. I thought we played a really good game.”

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Staal said the Hurricanes are starting to put into action what Peters, a first-year coach, expects.

“Everyone knows to bring the effort every day and we go from there,” Staal said. “I think we’re getting more comfortable with the system he wants us to play.”

Ward has played three games in a row, the longest string for any Carolina goalie this season.

“If he plays like that, I think we’re going to steal some,” defenseman Justin Faulk said.

Ward said the Hurricanes might have gained strength from the winless October.

“When you face adversity like we have, you’ve got to step up your game,” Ward said.

Martinez’s unassisted goal on a blast from near the blue line came with 12:02 to go to close the gap to 3-2.

The Hurricanes had 3-1 advantage entering the final period, the second game in a row they held the lead after two periods. They scored first for only the third game this season in building a 2-0 lead.

Ward, coming off a 25-save shutout a night earlier against Arizona, didn’t surrender a goal until center Richards’ power-play tally, which came 5:39 into the second period.

But the lead grew to 3-1 on Lindholm’s goal off a wrister at 16:01 of the second period, when Carolina launched 18 shots on goal.

Rask’s goal broke a scoreless tie and came when the team moved the puck briskly in transition. The rookie was in position to convert in front of the net with 1:34 remaining in the opening period. He posed for photographs with the puck after the game.

Terry scored 50 seconds into the second period on a power-play slap shot from the right side.

It was the first time in five games this season that the Kings failed to win when scoring a power-play goal. Yet the problem overall is in even-strength situations.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t scored this year,” Sutter said.

NOTES: The Kings welcomed back C Anze Kopitar to the lineup after he missed three games with an upper-body injury. ... Los Angeles was without C Jordan Nolan, who served the first game of a two-game suspension for a boarding incident with Detroit C Darren Helm Friday at Detroit. It’s the second suspension of Nolan’s career. ... Hurricanes RW Alexander Semin was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row. Carolina kept the same lineup that produced its first victory of the season a night earlier. ... The Kings wrap up a five-game road swing with Tuesday night’s game at Dallas. ... The Hurricanes play their next two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, beginning with Tuesday night’s game at Columbus.