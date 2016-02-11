Preview: Kings at Islanders

The Los Angeles Kings made sure to pack their offense when they traveled across country to begin their season-high seven-game road trip. After erupting for their highest offensive goal output in over six years, the Kings look to carry their good fortune into the Barclays Center on Thursday when they face the New York Islanders.

Former Bruin Milan Lucic was among six players to both score and set up a goal and 15 players notched at least one point in Los Angeles’ 9-2 rout of Boston on Tuesday. “(We) scored enough goals to win,” coach Darryl Sutter said in the understatement of the day following practice on Wednesday. “Our goals against was better than it’s been in prior games - games we’ve won, games we’ve lost.” While the Pacific Division-leading Kings have won three of their last five, New York skated to its second straight victory with a 3-2 shootout win over Columbus on Tuesday. Captain John Tavares set up a goal versus the Blue Jackets for his 10th point (four goals, six assists) in seven contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, FSN West (Los Angeles), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE KINGS (32-17-3): While Los Angeles was enjoying a laugher, it briefly got serious in the waning moments as stud goaltender Jonathan Quick was involved in a collision and remained on the ice. Although Quick finished the contest, he did not participate in Wednesday’s practice - leaving the door open for Jhonas Enroth possibly to get the nod versus the Islanders. Defenseman Drew Doughty is making his case for Norris Trophy consideration after extending his point streak to five games with a goal and an assist against the Bruins.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (28-18-6): Kyle Okposo has three goals and three assists to join Tavares with a three-game point streak, but both players have yet to tally in 10 career meetings with the Kings. Jaroslav Halak is also singing a sour tune when facing Los Angeles, as the 30-year-old is 0-6-2 with a gaudy 3.07 goals-against average in his last eight encounters with the club. Halak can take solace in playing at home, where he owns an 8-5-1 mark with a 2.15 goals-against average.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar has seven assists on his five-game point streak.

2. New York is 7-2-1 against Pacific Division representatives and 14-4-2 versus the Western Conference this season.

3. The Kings placed D Christian Ehrhoff on waivers on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Islanders 1