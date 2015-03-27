Kings top Isles, move back into playoff position

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The Los Angeles Kings fell into a bigger hole than they would have liked Thursday night before storming back and wearing down the New York Islanders with their persistence and resiliency.

Sound familiar, NHL?

The reigning Stanley Cup champions moved back into playoff position in the Western Conference when center Anze Kopitar scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:23 left in the third period to give the Kings a 3-2 win over the Islanders at a sold-out Nassau Coliseum.

The Kings (37-23-14) overcame a 2-1 second period deficit to improve to 8-2-2 in their last 12 games -- including 3-0-0 on their current five-game road trip -- and take over third place in the Pacific Division, a point ahead of the idle Calgary Flames.

“The focus is not going to be any different than it was leading into this road trip,” Kopitar said. “Everybody’s fighting for a playoff spot. We might lose that playoff spot tomorrow. So we’ve got to keep pace. We’ve got to keep winning games.”

Winning in pressurized comeback situations is nothing new for the Kings. In the spring of 2012, they became the first eighth seed to win a championship in the four major North American sports by going 16-4 in the four playoff rounds.

Last spring, the Kings trailed the San Jose Sharks three games to none in the conference quarterfinals before storming back to become the first NHL team this century to win two Cups in three years.

No wonder the Kings seemed unfazed by the challenges they faced Thursday. Los Angeles outshot the Islanders 14-5 in a scoreless first period but fell behind 1-0 at the 5:31 mark of the second, when center Frans Nielsen capped an end-to-end rush following a Kings turnover by firing a shot past goalie Jonathan Quick.

“We had a lot of chances in the first,” Kopitar said. “Sometimes that’s just the way it goes. It took us longer.”

The Kings squandered a 5-on-3 opportunity midway through the period but tied the game just 24 seconds after getting back to even strength when Nick Shore got a stick on a shot by left winger Dustin Brown. It was the first NHL goal for Shore.

The teams traded goals in a 96-second span early in the third. The Islanders went on a power play 1:43 into the period when Kings defenseman Matt Greene drew a holding penalty, but Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead just 12 seconds later when forward Tyler Toffoli put back a rebound of a shot by center Jeff Carter.

The Islanders tied the score at 3:31, when, in the waning seconds of the power play, a slap shot from the blue line by defenseman Johnny Boychuk sailed through a crowd of players -- including Islanders centers Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey -- and past Quick (25 saves).

The Kings responded by collecting 12 of the next 14 shots before Kopitar’s game-winner.

“It took us, what, (more than) 55 (minutes) to get the lead (for good)?” Kopitar said. “Eventually we were able to shut it down.”

Los Angeles ended up outshooting the Islanders 15-6 in the third and 37-27 overall.

“There were some momentum shifts during the game,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “Shorthanded is always momentum for you, even though they came back and scored. I think we had some shifts after it was 2-2 that were really good shifts until we finally did find a way to score.”’

Momentum, meanwhile, is slipping away from the Islanders (44-26-5), who have lost nine of 12 (3-6-3) to fall out of first place in the Metropolitan Division. New York’s skid includes six straight losses at the Coliseum.

Coach Jack Capuano promised shakeups for the Islanders, who are two points ahead of the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins and three points ahead of the fourth-place Washington Capitals in the Metro.

“There’s got to be some changes,” Capuano said. “The chemistry is not there with certain guys right now, so we’ll talk about it. You’re always emotional after a game, especially when you’re playing well and you give up a goal with five minutes left.”

New York goalie Jaroslav Halak recorded 34 saves.

NOTES: The Kings finished 19-26-5-1 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in the regular season at Nassau Coliseum. ... The Kings scratched C Andy Andreoff, D Jamie McBain, D Brayden McNabb and C Jarret Stoll. ... The Islanders scratched D Lubomir Visnovsky (lower body), LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan, RW Michael Grabner and RW Colin McDonald. ... Islanders C Mikhail Grabovski missed his 16th straight game with a concussion. Coach Jack Capuano said at the morning skate he didn’t think there’d be any news on Grabovski’s potential return until at least early next week.