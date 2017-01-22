Lee's two-goal performance fuels Islanders past Kings

NEW YORK -- The script looked somewhat familiar to the New York Islanders when they blew a two-goal lead early in the third period.

The plot line was different this time.

All it took was Anders Lee being in the right place at the right time and finishing plays.

Lee scored two of New York's three power-play goals and the Islanders overcame squandering a two-goal lead to get a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Lee produced his fourth two-goal game of the season, ninth of his career and second in a row against the Kings. He also scored two power-play goals for the first time in his career.

"Anders made two great tips," New York interim coach Doug Weight said after his team scored three power-play goals for the first time since March 29, 2015, at Nassau Coliseum against Detroit.

Both occurred on a similar plays with defenseman Nick Leddy and captain John Tavares and had varying degrees of significance. Lee's first goal 7:09 into the second period staked the Islanders to a 2-0 lead after he tipped in the rebound of Tavares' shot from near the right circle.

"I just try to take away the goalies' eyes and just try to take a defenseman with me and create havoc and get pucks back behind the net," Lee said. "Let the skill guys do their thing up top and I'll do my thing down low."

The second score was cause for celebration for Lee and the Islanders. The tiebreaking goal for Lee occurred 5 1/2 minutes after the Kings tied it on Jeff Carter's backhander and Drew Doughty's point shot.

Those goals marked the 44th and 45th allowed by the Islanders in the third period.

"It's not the way you want to start a period. We knew they were going to make a push," Lee said. "It just shows you our resiliency to stick with it."

The Islanders gained a chance to team up Leddy, Tavares and Lee on the man-advantage after Los Angeles defenseman Derek Forbort grabbed and knocked down Jason Chimera on a breakaway. Instead of getting a penalty shot, the Islanders had two minutes to cash in and they only needed 11 seconds.

Tavares won an offensive zone faceoff from Anze Kopitar to the right of the Los Angeles net. Tavares dished the puck to Leddy, who was positioned in the high slot near the red line.

Leddy's shot was blocked by Dustin Brown, but the puck tricked through traffic for Lee. With his back to the net, Lee gained possession in front of the net and put the deflection past the glove side of Peter Budaj.

"A little bit of experience there, a little bit of need a better performance from the goalie, that's for sure," Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said.

After scoring, Lee dropped to his knees and began pumping his fists before heading to the bench to get congratulatory handshakes from teammates.

"There's 10 minutes left," Lee said. "We have a power play, a chance to take the lead and when you go out there and do it, it's a great feeling. It's something we need to have on special teams the rest of the way."

Chimera scored the other goal for the Islanders, who matched their season high with their third straight win. Tavares sealed it by scoring into a empty net during a power play in the final minute.

J.F. Berube made 27 of his 34 saves in the first two periods for the Islanders. It was his first start since allowing four goals on 32 shots Dec. 18 against Ottawa.

Budaj made 32 saves for the Kings, who dropped their third straight and lost for the fifth time in eight games. Besides giving up the two goals to Lee, Budaj also allowed Chimera to score when a wrist shot banked off his mask 2 1/2 minutes into the first period.

"Good thing he had a hat," Sutter said. "Good thing he was wearing a mask. It wasn't a shot on goal."

NOTES: C Tyler Toffoli missed his 15th straight game but accompanied the Kings on the trip and participated in the morning skate. He is not expected to play on the trip. ... New York D Johnny Boychuk (upper body) missed his second straight game while LW Andrew Ladd (upper body) missed his third consecutive game. Also scratched for the Islanders was RW Cal Clutterbuck (upper body), who missed his third straight game. Weight said it's a "real good chance" that Clutterbuck might play Sunday and a "pretty good chance" Boychuk would play Sunday. Weight also said Ladd's return would not be until Tuesday at the earliest. ... Los Angeles C Nik Dowd left the game after the second period with a lower body injury and played only 6:35. ... The Kings obtained D Cam Schilling from Chicago for C Michael Latta minutes before the opening faceoff. Schilling will be assigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League.