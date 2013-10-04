Preview: Kings at Jets

Winnipeg Jets coach Claude Noel was pleased with the performance of rookies Mark Scheifele and defenseman Jacob Trouba in the team’s season-opening victory. Noel would love for more of the same on Friday, when the Jets play their home opener against the Los Angeles Kings. The two newcomers scored and Michael Frolik tallied twice as Winnipeg overcame a two-goal deficit to post a 5-4 triumph over Edmonton in its season opener on Tuesday.

Jeff Carter picked up where he left off last season by scoring the tying goal in the third period before tallying in the second round of the shootout in Los Angeles’ 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Thursday. The win was especially sweet for defenseman Willie Mitchell, who returned from two knee surgeries to play in his first contest since Game 6 of the 2012 Stanley Cup final. “It feels really good when you win, too,” Mitchell said. “I was laying an egg in the penalty box there with about three minutes left, though.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-0-0): Jonathan Quick turned aside 27 shots while stopping both attempts in the shootout, prompting Minnesota coach Mike Yeo to marvel at his performance. “That’s what a goalie like Quick can do to you,” Yeo said. “You start looking for the perfect play. You forget about how we scored.” Defenseman Drew Doughty chipped in on the offensive end with a goal - something he did just six times last season.

ABOUT THE JETS (1-0-0): Acquired from Chicago for a pair of draft picks, Frolik must have a fondness for Los Angeles since he netted all three of his goals last season against the Kings. The Czech has the ability to score so much more - against other teams, no less - considering that he netted 21 goals in each of his first two seasons with Florida. Scheifele recorded the lone power-play goal for Winnipeg, which languished at the bottom of the NHL last season with a 13.8 percent conversion rate with the man advantage.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg signed D Josh Morrissey to a two-way entry-level contract on Thursday. The 13th overall pick of the 2013 draft, Morrissey has collected two goals and three assists in three games with Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League.

2. Although former Toronto backup G Ben Scrivens waits in the wings, Quick likely will make his second straight start on Friday. The Kings’ next game is Monday against the visiting New York Rangers.

3. The Winnipeg franchise has won its first two games of the season on just two occasions - both times when it was known as the Atlanta Thrashers (2003-04, 2009-10).

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Jets 2