Preview: Kings at Jets

The Los Angeles Kings and Winnipeg Jets wrap up their three-game season series at MTS Centre on Sunday. The Jets and Kings are both in the middle of the Western Conference playoff picture, with Los Angeles hanging on to the final spot in the Pacific Division and Winnipeg owning a wild-card spot. The Kings have lost two straight following their eight-game winning streak and are 9-13-6 on the road, but Winnipeg’s 5-7-3 record against the Pacific Division doesn’t inspire confidence.

These two teams met twice previously at Los Angeles, where the Kings won 4-1 on Oct. 12 and the Jets prevailed 5-4 in a shootout on Jan. 10. Kings defenseman Drew Doughty recorded four assists in the two games, and the league’s ice-time leader should see plenty of the Jets again Sunday. Winnipeg went 5-3-4 in February, with seven of those games going beyond regulation.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE KINGS (29-20-12): Martin Jones was in net for Friday’s loss to the Anaheim Ducks, so Jonathan Quick is expected to start Sunday. Defenseman Andrej Sekera made his Kings debut versus the Ducks, playing just over 21 1/2 minutes. Tyler Toffoli scored six goals in February but has been held off the scoresheet in his last four contests.

ABOUT THE JETS (31-20-12): Blake Wheeler is day-to-day with a lower-body injury but could return Sunday after missing two games. Rookie Michael Hutchinson has appeared in five of Winnipeg’s last six games and is expected to start the majority of the team’s contests down the stretch. Jiri Tlusty made his Winnipeg debut Thursday, registering two shots in 16:56 of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings have not allowed a power-play goal since Feb. 12, going 20-for-20 on the penalty kill.

2. Winnipeg C Mark Scheifele has collected four points during his three-game streak to surpass his previous career high of 34.

3. Jets C Bryan Little led the team with 12 points in February.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Jets 1