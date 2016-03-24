Preview: Kings at Jets

The Los Angeles Kings look to salvage the finale of their three-game road trip when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. The Kings dropped the first two contests of the trek, losing 5-2 in Nashville and 2-1 at Minnesota, but own a four-point lead over Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division with nine games remaining.

The Kings outshot Minnesota 39-18 on Tuesday but managed to score just once on Devan Dubnyk as their struggling power play dropped to 0-for-18 over the last seven games. Los Angeles has won four of its last six meetings with the Jets, including a 4-1 triumph on Oct. 27, and ends the regular season by hosting Winnipeg on April 9. The Jets, who are one point ahead of last-place Edmonton in the Western Conference, blanked Vancouver 2-0 on Tuesday to snap a three-game slide (0-2-1) as Mark Scheifele scored his 12th goal in the last 17 games. “We’re paid to come and perform, regardless of where we are in the standings, and we’re going to do that until the end of the season,” Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry, who also scored Tuesday, told reporters. “We know everyone is fighting for jobs.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE KINGS (44-24-5): Tyler Toffoli recorded the only goal on Tuesday – his team-leading 27th of the season – as Los Angeles has scored five times in three games after recording 14 in its previous three contests. Anze Kopitar leads the team with 67 points, including 14 in 11 games this month, while defenseman Drew Doughty (47) continues his strong campaign with three points in four contests. Tanner Pearson missed Tuesday’s game for personal reasons and fellow forward Kris Versteeg (upper body) is questionable for Thursday’s contest.

ABOUT THE JETS (30-37-6): Nic Petan, who was recalled last week, was placed on the top line with Scheifele and Blake Wheeler on Tuesday and made a strong impression with five shots on goal. “What I really liked in his game, not just tonight but all three of them, is he has eliminated the plays he was trying to make earlier in the year,” coach Paul Maurice told reporters. “Those really high-risk, low-payoff plays.” Petan may not stay on the line if Nikolaj Ehlers is able to return Thursday after missing three weeks with an eye injury.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles G Jonathan Quick, who is one shy of his 250th career victory, is 4-3-1 with an .882 save percentage against Winnipeg in his career.

2. The Jets also have struggled on the power play, going 1-for-30 over their last 10 games.

3. The Kings led the NHL in goals-against average (2.26) entering Wednesday while Winnipeg ranked 26th (2.92).

PREDICTION: Kings 5, Jets 3