Preview: Kings at Jets

After briefly finding their offensive rhythm, the Los Angeles Kings are struggling again while scoring just once each in back-to-back losses to Montreal and Ottawa. The Kings play Sunday at the Winnipeg Jets having scored 17 goals – 15 coming in a three-game stretch – in their past eight contests, placing even more pressure on a team that not only is missing top goaltender Jonathan Quick, but saw Jeff Zatkoff leave Friday’s 2-1 loss at Ottawa after two periods.

“I don’t know what it is,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter told reporters after Zatkoff – playing his first game since being injured in an Oct. 23 practice – removed himself after making 18 saves in two shutout periods -- giving way to Peter Budaj, who allowed the tying and winning goals. The Jets come home after a painful loss Friday in overtime at Colorado as the game ended when Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers’ pass in the defensive zone slid by goaltender Michael Hutchinson and into the net. “You wipe your hands of that one, take a shower and go home,” Jets forward Blake Wheeler told reporters after Winnipeg wrapped up a quick two-game road trip with three points. Winnipeg’s offense is one of the league’s most explosive, as rookie sensation Patrik Laine opened the weekend leading the NHL in goals and Mark Scheifele was atop the league in points.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE KINGS (7-8-0): Zatkoff appeared to reaggravate a groin injury Friday that sidelined him for 11 games, and Budaj – who is 7-5-0 with a 2.07 goals against average – figures to get the start Sunday. Los Angeles is struggling mightily on special teams, going 1-for-25 on the power play in its past eight games. Center Jeff Carter brings a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists) into Sunday after collecting an assist Friday.

ABOUT THE JETS (7-7-2): Laine and Scheifele, who is riding a five-game point streak, have combined for 21 goals and 15 assists through 16 contests. Ehlers also has a five-game point streak, assisting on both Winnipeg goals before his misplay of a puck in the corner of his zone in overtime. Defenseman Jacob Trouba, who missed the first 15 games with a contract dispute, played 23:14 Friday with two shots in his season debut.

OVERTIME

1. The Jets placed F Mathieu Perreault (upper-body) on injured reserve Saturday, recalling F Quinton Howden from Manitoba of the American Hockey League.

2. Kings C Anze Kopitar is day-to-day after leaving Friday’s contest with an upper-body injury.

3. Jets D Tyler Myers did not play in the third period or overtime Friday after suffering a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Kings 3