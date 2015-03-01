Jets 5, Kings 2: Andrew Ladd scored twice in the second period to help host Winnipeg win its season series against Los Angeles.

Tyler Myers, Drew Stafford and Blake Wheeler also tallied for the Jets, who won two of three games against the defending Stanley Cup champions. Michael Hutchinson made 18 saves to improve to 5-0-2 in his last seven starts.

Jeff Carter scored twice for the Kings, who lost their third straight following an eight-game winning streak. Jonathan Quick stopped 17 of 21 shots in the first two periods and Martin Jones made seven saves in the third.

Myers walked in from the point and fired a shot through traffic from the right faceoff dot that Quick couldn’t see to give Winnipeg a 2-1 lead 10:43 into the second period. Ladd knocked in the rebound after Bryan Little hit the post on an impressive individual move 42 seconds later and he one-timed a shot through Quick after Michael Frolik caused a turnover at the blue line with 44 seconds remaining in the period.

Jiri Tlusty stole the puck behind the Kings’ net and sent it in front to Mark Scheifele, who put it around Quick to Stafford for the tap-in 6:34 into the contest and the lead held until Carter responded 7:18 into the second period. Carter scored his second of the game with 5:11 remaining in the third when he fired a spinning backhand shot past Hutchinson, but Wheeler ended any hope of a comeback with an empty-netter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles fell to 9-14-6 on the road, while the Jets improved to 6-7-3 against Pacific Division opponents. … Winnipeg was 0-for-2 on the power play, extending the Kings’ penalty-killing streak to 22-for-22. … Tlusty’s assist on Stafford’s goal was his first point with Winnipeg.