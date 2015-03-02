EditorsNote: adds trade to notes

Ladd leads Jets past Kings

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The Winnipeg Jets continue to benefit from captain Andrew Ladd’s leadership and championship experience.

The 29-year-old left winger scored a pair of goals in the second period to pace the Jets to a 5-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday afternoon.

Ladd scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season in a dominant effort as the Jets improved to 32-20-12 and hold down the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Kings, now 29-21-12, remain three points behind the Minnesota Wild and six back of the Jets in the battle for two wild-card berths.

Ladd had an assist and led all skaters with 10 hits on Thursday night in a 2-1 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues. He didn’t let up against the defending Stanley Cup champions, dishing out a couple of solid checks and scoring at the 11:25 and 19:16 marks of the second period to spark the Jets to a 4-1 lead.

During his postgame press conference, head coach Paul Maurice gushed about Ladd’s play.

“There’s a consistency to Andrew’s game, and the way he prepares and practices and the way he plays that you have to have from your leader,” said Maurice. “Usually when he’s on, everybody else is.”

Ladd’s first goal on Kings’ starting goalie Jonathan Quick came just 42 seconds after defenseman Tyler Myers fired his sixth to snap a 1-1 tie.

Winnipeg right winger Drew Stafford opened the scoring with his 11th goal of the season, while Kings center Jeff Carter evened the game early in the middle frame with his 19th goal and then added his 20th late in the third period.

Jets’ right winger Blake Wheeler, activated from the injured-reserve list Sunday morning after missing two games with a leg injury, scored into an empty net, his 17th goal of the season, with time winding down.

Ladd, who won Stanley Cups with the Carolina Hurricanes (2006) and Chicago Blackhawks (2010), said the Jets seem most confident when clashing with the NHL’s best.

“We’re comfortable with the style that we play and have a good understanding of what we need to do to win those hockey games. We head into every game knowing we can beat any team and that’s our expectation,” he said.

“I think that’s our game. That’s what we’re good at is playing the in-your-face, tight-checking game. A lot of it comes from our forecheck. I think that’s the style that suits our group.”

Winnipeg allowed just 20 shots Sunday, including just four in the first period, and rookie goalie Michael Hutchinson stopped all but Carter’s pair. The Jets are now 6-2-2 in their last 10 games.

Quick lasted two periods, stopping 17 of 21 shots he faced, while backup Martin Jones made seven saves in the third for the Kings.

“I thought we played another great game. We picked up right where we left off the other night (against St. Louis),” said Hutchinson. “We wanted to show we can play with these guys. They’ve had a lot of playoff success and it was a playoff-style game for us.”

The defending Stanley Cup champions, who appeared tired and disorganized, have now lost three consecutive games after rattling off eight straight victories, all in regulation time, during a sizzling 17-day stretch Feb. 7-24.

Afterward, it was suggested to Carter there was little evidence Sunday of what the hockey world has come to expect from the Kings.

”It wasn’t even close, to be honest with you,“ said Carter. ”We know what to expect coming in. We’ve played here the last four or five years and we didn’t play near close to what we should be playing to even come close to getting two points. We need to get going. We’re in a tight race, and every game for us is a playoff game. We need to get our level up.

“We haven’t been playing well enough, that’s the bottom line... but some bad habits have crept back in our game lately. We better figure it out quick.”

A couple of NHL’s premier players, blueliner Drew Doughty and center Anze Kopitar, struggled mightily and were both -3 for the game. Defenseman Matt Greene, one of only two plus players for the Kings after the lackluster effort, said it’s a fairly simple remedy to turn this thing around.

“Better play, better attention to detail, more emotion,” he summed up. “There’s a lot of things lacking in our game right now and that showed tonight. You’re playing a fast, physical team and we couldn’t keep up. We had been doing a really good job of limiting Grade A chances, and tonight we didn‘t.”

The Kings head west to face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, while the Jets round out a four-game homestand Wednesday when the Ottawa Senators make their only visit to the MTS Centre.

NOTES: The Jets acquired LW Lee Stempniak from the New York Rangers in exchange for LW Carl Klingberg on Sunday. ... Winnipeg reassigned C Eric O‘Dell to the St. John’s IceCaps of the AHL. ... Los Angeles placed D Alec Martinez (concussion) on the injured reserve list Thursday, retroactive to Feb. 8. The move came a day after the Kings acquired D Andrej Sekera from Carolina for a conditional 2015 first-round draft pick and prospect D Roland McKeown.