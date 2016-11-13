Surging Jets edge Kings in shootout

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Imagine being a coach of a National Hockey League team and having the ability to pencil in both the league's leading goal scorer and point getter with the game on the line in a shootout.

That's the luxury Paul Maurice is enjoying these days. And it paid off Sunday at the MTS Centre as Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele both scored in the skills competition as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Los Angeles Kings 3-2.

"There are a lot of high-end shooters that don't do what you saw there. There were some pretty gifted hands on both of those goals," Maurice said following the game.

The victory is the Jets' fourth in the past seven games (4-1-2) and improves their record to 8-7-2. Meanwhile, the Kings have dropped three straight road games and fell to 7-8-1 on the season.

Both teams entered the game tired, injury-riddled and a bit frustrated.

The Jets were coming off a disappointing 3-2 overtime loss in Colorado on Friday night, in which forward Nikolaj Ehlers fired a clearing attempt past a startled Michael Hutchinson and into his own net to give the Avalanche the extra point.

The Kings came to town with a sour taste in their mouths after letting a 1-0 lead slip away late in the third period in Ottawa on Friday night, including giving up the winner with just seven seconds left in regulation.

Los Angeles opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game when Tanner Pearson snapped a shot past Connor Hellebuyck.

But the tide would turn midway through the period when Kings forward Kyle Clifford rode Jets rookie Kyle Connor head-first into the boards and was given a five-minute boarding major. Connor was shaken up but would eventually return to the game.

Clifford's mistake in judgment would be a costly one.

Adam Lowry banged home a rebound off a Nic Petan shot to tie it up on the ensuing power play. Moments later, Marko Dano re-directed a sweet feed from defenseman Toby Enstrom for the 2-1 advantage. Winnipeg entered the game with the 21st-ranked power play in the league, so a pair of timely goals was a welcome boost to the club's fortunes.

"I totally agreed with it, it was a great call," Kings coach Darry Sutter said following the game, his tongue firmly planted in cheek. "I thought they'd give like a 10-minute power play. In today's two-referee system, you're just hoping for one really good one all of the time."

Winnipeg maintained its 2-1 lead heading into the third period, but the Kings tied it up with just over seven minutes left as defenseman Tom Gilbert ripped a shot past Hellebuyck after the Jets got caught running around in their own zone.

"We knew we needed to come out hard and get back to playing our game, and we started playing in our zone and creating chances," Pearson said following the game. "We were able to capitalize on one and push it to (overtime)."

Los Angeles would get a pair of power plays late in regulation and again in overtime but couldn't take advantage, setting the stage for the shootout.

Hellebuyck was strong between the pipes, stopping 27 of 29 shots, including a third-period breakaway on Los Angeles sniper Jeff Carter.

"Everyone on the team's doing the same thing. We're climbing the mountain together," said Hellebuyck.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler said the club will savor its recent run while trying to rest up and heal up.

"Most importantly, we've identified our game," Wheeler said. "We know what it looks like when we're playing like we're supposed to play. I don't want to say it's easy to play that every night but it's easier when everyone buys into it. It really feels like we've got every guy here playing the same way.

"We're relentless on pucks, when we need a big block we get a block, when we need a big save, we get a save. That's it a lot of fun to play. We've played a ton of hockey recently. I don't want to say our batteries are at 100 per cent by any means. And I think we were trying to hold onto that lead a little bit."

NOTES: The Jets still have the NHL's top goal scorer in rookie LW Patrik Laine, who sniped 11 times in his first 16 games. C Mark Scheifele also sits atop the league scoring race with 10 goals, 10 assists so far this season. Both were held off the scoresheet Sunday. ... Kings C Anze Kopitar was injured against the Senators and is considered day-to-day. The same goes for G Jeff Zatkoff, who suffered a groin spasm during the Ottawa game. D Matt Greene was also scratched. ... The Kings recalled G Jack Campbell from their American Hockey League affiliate. ... The Jets were without D Tyler Myers, D Mark Stuart and F Alex Burmistrov, who are all day-to-day with injuries. ... The Jets called up C/LW Quinton Howden on Saturday from their AHL team. He made his hometown NHL debut on Sunday.